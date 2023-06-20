Governor Healey to Address Irish Senate on 30th Anniversary of the Decriminalization of Homosexuality  

Boston — Next week, at the invitation of Ambassador Claire Cronin, Cathaoirleach Jerry Buttimer and the JFK Library Foundation, Governor Maura Healey will travel to Ireland to address Seanad Éireann (the Irish Senate) on the 30-year anniversary of the decriminalization of homosexuality in Ireland. Her visit also coincides with the 60th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy’s state visit to Ireland, which launched a new era of economic and cultural partnership between the United States and Ireland, particularly around trade and investment.

In keeping with this close relationship, Governor Healey will also host a series of business development meetings with Irish leaders of key industries, such as technology and clean energy.

“As the granddaughter and great-granddaughter of Irish immigrants and the first openly LGBTQ+ Governor of Massachusetts, I’m honored to have been invited to address Seanad Éireann about the importance of developing our economic ties, standing up for our values and protecting the rights of everyone in our communities,” said Governor Healey. “I'm excited to meet with Ireland’s renowned business, technology, clean energy and education leaders to share with them all that Massachusetts has to offer – from our world-class education and research institutions to our cutting-edge biotechnology and clean energy sectors to our commitment to protecting civil rights and freedom – and why they should expand their activities here.”

“I am delighted to welcome Governor Healey to Ireland,” said U.S. Ambassador to Ireland Claire Cronin. “She will mark an historic occasion in Ireland’s civil rights journey, celebrate 60 years since the visit of President John F Kennedy, and build upon the strong and growing trade relationship between the U.S. and Ireland.”



The Governor will depart Massachusetts on the evening of Sunday, June 25, 2023 and arrive in Dublin in the morning of June 26, 2023. She will then depart Dublin on the morning of June 30, 2023. Lieutenant Governor Kimberley Driscoll will serve as Acting Governor from June 25-June 30.

The Governor’s itinerary is below. She will also meet with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste Micheál Martin, Cathaoirleach Jerry Buttimer and Oireachtas LGBTQI+ Caucus, and Ambassador Claire Cronin.

Monday, June 26, 2023

What: Business Roundtable hosted by Enterprise Ireland

Who: Governor Maura Healey, Secretary Rebecca Tepper, Secretary Yvonne Hao, Undersecretary Sarah Stanton, MassTech Collaborative, Executive Director Carolyn Kirk, Massachusetts Competitive Partnership President and CEO Jay Ash, business leaders

When: June 26, 2023 at 14:00 IST/9 am EST

Where: Enterprise Ireland’s Headquarters, East Point Business Park, The Plaza, Dublin 3, D03 E5R6

Press: Closed

Tuesday, June 27, 2023

What: Women in Tech Coffee Hour hosted by HubSpot

Who: Governor Maura Healey, Secretary Rebecca Tepper, Secretary Yvonne Hao, Undersecretary Sarah Stanton, Carolyn Kirk, women business leaders

When: June 27, 2023 at 10:00 IST/5 am EST

Where: Culture House, HubSpot, 1 Sir John Rogerson’s Quay, Dublin 2

Press: Closed

What: Tech Business Roundtable hosted by HubSpot

Who: Governor Maura Healey, Secretary Rebecca Tepper, Secretary Yvonne Hao, Undersecretary Sarah Stanton, Carolyn Kirk, Jay Ash, tech business leaders

When: June 27, 2023 at 11:00 IST/6 am EST

Where: Culture House, HubSpot, 1 Sir John Rogerson’s Quay, Dublin 2

Press: Open, please RSVP to ayub.tahlil@mass.gov

What: Governor Healey’s Address to Seanad Éireann (Irish Senate)

Who: Governor Maura Healey

When: June 27, 2023 at 15:00 IST/10 am EST

Where: Seanad Éireann, Kildare Street, Dublin, Ireland

Press: Open, livestream available here

What: 60 Years of Two-Way US-Ireland Trade and Investment Celebration Event hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce in Dublin (AmCham) and the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs

Who: Governor Maura Healey, Irish officials, business leaders

When: June 27, 2023 at 18:00 IST/1 pm EST

Where: Iveagh House, 80 St Stephen's Green, Dublin 2, D02 VY53

Press: Closed

Wednesday, June 28, 2023

What: Clean Tech, Energy and Sustainability Roundtable hosted by UMass Lowell

Who: Governor Maura Healey, Secretary Rebecca Tepper, Secretary Yvonne Hao, Undersecretary Sarah Stanton, Carolyn Kirk, Jay Ash, UMass President Marty Meehan, UMass Lowell Chancellor Julie Chen, UMass Boston Chancellor Marcelo Suarez-Orozco, Boston University Vice President and Associate Provost for Research Gloria Waters, Northeastern Provost David Madigan, Presidents of Trinity College Dublin, University College Dublin, Technological University Dublin, Dublin City University, Maynooth University, Queens University, University of Limerick, University College Cork, University of Galway

When: June 28, 2023 at 10:00 IST/5 am EST

Where: Banking Hall, Westin Dublin College Green, Westmoreland Street, Dublin, Ireland

Press: Open, please RSVP to ayub.tahlil@mass.gov

What: Homecoming: JFK In Ireland Panel and Reception

Who: Governor Maura Healey, Irish officials, JFK Library Foundation representatives

When: June 28, 2023 at 14:00 IST/9 am EST

Where: EPIC Museum, CHQ, Custom House Quay, Dublin 1

Press: Open (recording will be made available at later date by JFK Library)

