Kaufman Development’s Gravity Hosts Phase Two Opening And Mural Fest

COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- This week at Gravity , the world’s largest conscious community, two major celebrations will ring in an expansion of its footprint in the historic Franklinton Arts District and a series of brand-new public art projects.Lives are being transformed at Gravity, where artists live and work for free, the community regularly shares dinners and joins together to improve their well-being through programming like sound baths and transcendental meditation.The festivities kick off on June 22 with the grand opening of the newest piece of the Gravity community, Building B. During the celebration, Kaufman CEO and Founder Brett Kaufman as well as other members of the Kaufman executive team will deliver remarks. Ohio Lt. Governor John Husted will also speak at the event prior to a ceremonial ribbon cutting officially marking the opening of the new building.Building B of Gravity, which is located at 433 W Broad Street, has 257 units, with studio one and two bedroom apartments and 13 top-floor penthouses that have a unique feel along with incredible views. Although the building is unique with its own stunning architecture, it compliments and meshes with the rest of the buildings in the Gravity Neighborhood.Continuing the priority on wellness at Gravity buildings, Building B has a dedicated Zen room that has space for meditation sessions and classes. Offering a holistic approach to living, the building also features co-working spaces and conference rooms alongside an event center with bleacher seating that will lend itself to community events and guest speakers.“This is really the culmination of the vision that was behind the company when we started it, which was about bringing communities to the world that would allow people to connect to each other,” said Kaufman. “It's very fulfilling to see that vision come to life and start to really make the difference that we hoped it would.”Building B is the centerpiece of Phase Two of Gravity, a $175 million project which includes more than 1 million square feet of space in seven buildings and is twice the size of Gravity's first phase. Other buildings include a six-story office building, a five-story shared and private living building, six townhomes, two restaurant spaces under renovation, a five-story parking garage, and a park scheduled to open later this year.The second phase brings Gravity's total footprint in Columbus to 15 acres and approximately 1,000 apartments.On Saturday, June 24 beginning at 9 am, Gravity will host Mural Fest , a celebration of public art that will see five artists leave their mark at various spaces on the Gravity property. The festival's central theme is Innovation: Change Agents and Tastemakers, which celebrates the ever-changing need to rewrite how you see, think, and feel about yourself and the world around you.Five internationally renowned artists will participate in this year’s festivities including Okuda, OG Millie, John Pugh, Adele Renault, and Felipe Pantone.Gravity aims to provide thought-provoking programming in combination with engaging activities that are both innovative and mind-expanding, including a flea market, two live stages featuring live podcast recordings and insightful Q&A sessions with artists, a Wellness Fair, Beautification Project, and more.The event is free and open to the public, with plenty of food and drink available. For more information on Mural Fest, visit https://gravitymuralfest.com/ Kaufman Development is an innovative company that hardly classifies itself as a real estate group. Kaufman is revolutionizing the industry with a philosophy that focuses on creating conscious communities deeply rooted in long-term well-being, expression, and impact. The Columbus-based firm has set out to build environments where people can thrive for years through Kaufman’s comprehensive services - from investment to construction management.The largest project, Kaufman's Gravity, flourishes in the Franklinton Arts District in Columbus. Gravity is a conscious community designed with intentionality, creativity, and purpose. Embrace luxury penthouses, sociable shared dwellings, and traditional apartments amidst eclectic event programming - mindfulness meetings to rooftop yoga and beyond - alongside public art installations, captivating senses while educating.

