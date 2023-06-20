Injection Moulding Manufacturer, Mars Plastics, Celebrates 25 Years of Excellence

Providence, RI - Mars Plastics, a prominent injection molding plastic manufacturer located in Providence and Cranston, Rhode Island is thrilled to announce its milestone 25th anniversary. For the past quarter-century, Mars Plastics has been a trusted name in the industry, providing reliable, economic, and versatile plastic injection molding services with impeccable customer satisfaction.

Mars Plastics specializes in custom injection molding for a wide variety of industries, including medical, automotive, and consumer goods. The company offers a wide range of services, including design, prototyping, tooling, and manufacturing. They are an approved manufacturer for Walmart and Target, and are proud to be an approved manufacturer for U.S. Military medal presentation cases.

With over 50 years of collective moulding experience, Mars Plastics has solidified its position as one of the largest injection molders on the east coast. As a family-owned business, Mars Plastics combines generations of knowledge with a passion for delivering exceptional results. The company welcomes clients of all sizes, from small inventors with innovative ideas to major corporations seeking high-quality plastic manufacturing solutions.

Mars Plastics’ dedication to excellence is reflected in its state-of-the-art 100,000 square foot plastic manufacturing facility located in Providence, Rhode Island. Operating round the clock, the facility boasts a vast array of 40 injection moulding machines ranging in size from 12 tons to 720 tons, with shot capacities of up to 120 ounces. This impressive machine range enables Mars Plastics to produce some of the largest parts in the industry, accommodating various production requirements such as multi-cavity small parts production, over-molding, insert molding, and two-color molding.

As a forward-thinking company, Mars Plastics embraces work cell manufacturing practices, incorporating assembly, decorating, and packaging into its projects. This approach ensures efficient and cost-effective manufacturing, granting Mars Plastics a competitive edge in the market. The company’s commitment to utilizing robotic technology and high-quality equipment guarantees production quality, speed, and consistency, reinforcing its reputation as a reliable partner for injection moulding needs.

Moreover, Mars Plastics takes pride in its expertise in gas assist injection molding, offering machines with capacities of 800, 1000, 1200 tons, and up to 180 ounces. This process enhances the strength and rigidity of parts through the creation of tubular structures, allowing for weight reduction and design flexibility while achieving superior surface finishes.

“At Mars Plastics, we are thrilled to celebrate our 25th anniversary,” said K. Jason Krikorian, President at Mars Plastics. “We owe our success to our valued customers, dedicated team, and unwavering commitment to delivering top-notch injection moulding services. As we look ahead, we remain dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation, meeting the evolving needs of our clients, and upholding our reputation as a reliable industry leader. We truly look forward to growth and servicing new markets in 2023/2024.”

Highlights for their 25th year in business

Replaced 3 of 32 Machines this year with three brand new 350 ton and 450 ton machines by HMD Machinery North America.

Added 6 new robots to block of 150 ton machines

Added 10,000 sq feet of warehouse in our second facility in Cranston RI, adding 2 new 150 ton Haitian machines

Added another gas assist unit to their 730 ton machine

In permitting and quoting stage to to add 5,000 sq feet of solar panels to their warehouse.

To learn more about Mars Plastics and its plastic injection molding services, please visit https://marsplastics.com/ or contact us at info@marsplastics.com.

About Mars Plastics

Mars Plastics is a leading injection molding plastic manufacturer based in Providence, Rhode Island. With 25 years of industry expertise and over 50 years of collective moulding experience, Mars Plastics offers reliable, economic, and versatile plastic injection molding services. Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and a commitment to customer satisfaction, Mars Plastics has established itself as a trusted partner for clients ranging from small inventors to major corporations.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/injection-moulding-manufacturer-mars-plastics-celebrates-25-years-of-excellence/

About Mars Plastics

Mars Plastics is one of the largest injection molders on the east coast with over 50 years of molding experience.

Contact Mars Plastics

40 Agnes St

Providence

RI 02909

United States

401-421-5275

Website: https://marsplastics.com