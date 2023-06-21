Smile Studio Is the New and Approved Destination for People Seeking Dental and Cosmetic Services
Smile Studio is owned by dental specialist Luiza Avtandilyan @smilestudio__ss
I am thrilled to have Smile Studio recognized as the go-to clinic for celebrities seeking exceptional dental and cosmetic services.”GLENDALE, CALIFORNIA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Smile Studio, a leading Dentistry and Cosmetology clinic, has emerged as the preferred choice for celebrities seeking top-quality dental and cosmetic services. Owned and operated by renowned dental specialist Luiza Avtandilyan, Smile Studio has earned a reputation for providing state-of-the-art dental and cosmetic treatments that deliver stunning results. Smile Studio has one of the most popular Instagram pages “@smilestudio__ss” among dental clinics in the world. The page is followed by both clients and dentists around the world, who often come to Luiza 's dental seminars.
— Luiza Avtandilyan, the owner of Smile Studio.
Over the years, Smile Studio has catered to several high-profile clients, including Samy Naceri, the French actor; Kostya Tszyu, the world champion in boxing; Gael Ondoua, a football player who participated in the World Cup; and Lada Kain, a top model. These celebrities have entrusted their dental and cosmetic needs to Smile Studio, which has consistently exceeded their expectations with exceptional care and attention to detail.
Smile Studio is equipped with the latest technologies and facilities to provide a range of services, including dental implants, teeth whitening, veneers, orthodontics, and more. The clinic's team of highly skilled professionals is committed to delivering personalized care that meets each patient’s unique needs. The clinic's focus on quality, innovation, and patient satisfaction has made it a leading destination for those seeking dental and cosmetic services in the region.
"We have worked hard to establish ourselves as a leading clinic that delivers unparalleled results, and we are proud to have served some of the most high-profile clients in the entertainment industry. We look forward to continuing to provide top-quality dental and cosmetic services to our existing and new clients." said Luiza Avtandilyan, the owner of Smile Studio.
Smile Studio is committed to providing a comfortable, welcoming environment where patients can feel relaxed and confident in their treatment. With its focus on innovation, quality, and patient satisfaction, Smile Studio is poised to remain a leading destination for dental and cosmetic services for years to come.
