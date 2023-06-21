Sight, Sound & Story Live – “Behind the Edit of Hello Tomorrow!” on June 29th

Go behind the scenes of "Hello Tomorrow!" and explore the editing process of the series.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Join Sight, Sound & Story: Live for an exclusive journey behind the edit of the acclaimed Apple+ series, "Hello Tomorrow!" for a captivating panel discussion. Delve into the behind-the-scenes editing process with the extraordinary talents of Bill Henry, ACE (“Succession,” “The Gilded Age”), Todd Downing, ACE (“Russian Doll,” “Mrs. America”), and Vanessa Procopio ("Gossip Girl," "Quantico''), who have shaped this remarkable series. Moderated by the seasoned expert Gordon Burkell, this event will showcase scenes and examples of the editors' exceptional work.

Immerse yourself in this exclusive panel discussion featuring the extraordinary editing team behind the captivating series, "Hello Tomorrow!" on AppleTV+. With the exceptional talents of Bill Henry, ACE, Todd Downing, ACE, and Vanessa Procopio, this Sight Sound & Story event offers a unique opportunity to explore the artistry and meticulous craftsmanship of editing. Join us as we shed light on the techniques, challenges, and imaginative decisions that brought the mesmerizing world of "Hello Tomorrow!" to life. Whether you're an aspiring editor, a devoted fan of "Hello Tomorrow!", or simply captivated by the profound art of storytelling, be sure to mark your calendars for this unmissable event!

All attendees who register for this event will receive a link and password 30 minutes prior to the event. The event will be available at 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT on June 29th. This will gain free access for all attendees who register.

This event wouldn’t be possible without our Master Storyteller Sponsors: AJA Video Systems, American Cinema Editors & EditFest Global; as well as our Technology Sponsors: ZEISS, and Filmmaker U. We are also grateful for the continued support of our partners ProductionHUB, Digital Cinema Society, LAPPG, NYWIFT, Film Fatales, and The D-Word.

About Our Panelists:

Todd Downing, ACE, is a film and TV editor whose work spans various genres including, arthouse animation, slapstick comedy, to documentaries about the Syrian civil war. His credits include Hulu’s "Difficult People," "Frontline," Showtime’s "SMILF," TV Land’s "Younger," Netflix’s "Russian Doll" and FX’s "Mrs. America" with Cate Blanchett. Working in both the U.K. and the USA, he's been nominated for three BAFTAS, an ACE Eddie, and won two Royal Television Society awards. Dowling’s most recent work is on the Apple TV+ series "Hello Tomorrow!"

William Henry, ACE, is an Emmy award winning editor, recognized for his work on "Succession" (2018). His work includes "Monsterland" (2020), "Dickinson" (2019-2021), "The Gilded Age" (2022), and most recently "Hello Tomorrow!" (2023).

Vanessa Procopio is an Emmy nominated editor in the Outstanding Culinary Program category for her work on "Gourmet's Adventures with Ruth" (2009). Her other work includes "Quantico" (2015), "Instinct" (2019), "Gossip Girl"(2021). Her latest work is featured on the Apple TV+ series "Hello Tomorrow!”

Gordon Burkell is an editor who has been in the industry for 15 years, editing predominantly documentaries. He is the founder of aotg.com, a site that shares and organizes new information and news for post professionals, recognized as one of the top sites for the film industry by MovieMaker Magazine. The site includes Aotg.tv, Filmmaker U's The Cutting Room Podcast, and mobile apps to keep post professionals up to date on current post news. He is also the co-founder of Filmmaker U, the online series for filmmakers. Gordon currently teaches and hosts panels, events, and lectures at Ryerson University.