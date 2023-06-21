Former NFL Head Coach Mike Tice to be at A7FL Open Combine Featuring Pro Scouts and Players
EINPresswire.com/ -- The American 7s Football League (A7FL) is excited to announce that former NFL veteran & NFL Head Coach Mike Tice will help oversee the A7FL Open Combine. Tice brings his extensive experience from 11 seasons as an NFL player and 22 seasons as a coach, including four seasons as the Head Coach of the Minnesota Vikings, to a group that includes NFL scouting personnel and former players.
The A7FL Open Combine is set to take place on Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23. During this event, free agent players will have the opportunity to showcase their skills through physical tests in front of professional scouts from the NFL, USFL, XFL, and AFL. This event provides a unique platform for aspiring players to gain exposure and potentially secure contracts with professional teams.
This announcement follows the recent news that two-time NFL Pro Bowler & All-Pro Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie has joined A7FL’s Tampa NightCrawlers with his sights set on winning an A7FL title. The NFL — and the rest of the country — is taking notice of the league, and with the involvement of high-profile figures like Tice and Rodgers-Cromartie, the A7FL's impact on the football landscape continues to grow.
We’re incredibly excited to have someone of Mike Tice’s caliber and NFL pedigree intimately involved in our first ever national combine,” said Sener Korkusuz, President-of the A7FL. “The pro combine format, along with the confirmed talent scouts from all the major pro football leagues, make this a once on a lifetime opportunity for those with aspirations of playing professional football.”
For more information and to register for the event, interested players can visit A7FL.com/championship
About A7FL
The A7FL plays a seven-man version of gridiron football called American 7s. This format is designed to make full-contact tackle football significantly safer while still retaining the toughness and intensity that sports fans love. Players compete without helmets or pads, making for an intense and thrilling experience. The league has generated millions of viral video views with its nonstop hits and fast-paced action.
The A7FL is committed to providing an entertaining experience for fans, players, and coaches alike. With its unique rules and format, the A7FL stands apart from other leagues and offers a truly unique experience.
