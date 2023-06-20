Neptune Energy receives clearance to conduct North Sea ops with Odfjell Drilling rig
LONDON, UK, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Petroleum Safety Authority Norway, a governmental supervisory authority operating as an offshore safety regulator, has given consent for Neptune Energy to use a semi-submersible rig managed by Odfjell Drilling in order to carry out drilling activities at a prospect in the Norwegian North Sea.
The Deepsea Yantai rig has received PSA approval to drill the North Sea appraisal well 35/6-4 (Ofelia), which is located in production licence 929. The licence was awarded on 2 March 2018 and runs to 2 September 2025.
The licence is 40% owned by operator Neptune Energy, alongside partners Aker BP (10%), DNO Norge (10%), Pandion Energy (20%), and Wintershall Dea Norge (20%).
Built in 2019, the rig is a GM4D design capable of operating in harsh environmental conditions. Deepsea Yantai, originally known as the Beacon Atlantic, is owned by China International Marine Containers (CIMC). The contract overseeing the use of the rig was extended to cover two Norwegian firm wells by Neptune Energy in December 2022.
Further consent was granted by the offshore safety regulator for exploration drilling in the Norwegian North Sea, commencing in June 2023 and covering the Cerisa prospect in production licence 636. Deepsea Yantai is expected to be used for these activities.
This is not the full extent of the semi-sub’s expected 2023 activities, with ConocoPhillips Skandinavia lined up to drill a firm well in the Norwegian Sea’s production licence 891, with the option to drill two further wells.
German group BASF owns 72.7% of Wintershall Dea with remainder is held by Russian investors Mikhail Fridman, Pyotr Aven and German Khan.
https://www.offshore-energy.biz/neptune-cleared-to-deploy-odfjell-drilling-managed-rig-for-ops-in-north-sea/
Shamir Atif
