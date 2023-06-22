New Super PAC for the blockchain, crypto, and web3 industries launches on Solana and USDC seeks to raise $2,000,000
The Digital Asset PAC is a Super PAC for the crypto, blockchain and web3 industries looking to support crypto friendly candidatesWASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today marks the official launch of new Crypto Super PAC called Digital Asset PAC, a new political action committee dedicated to supporting the interests of the crypto, blockchain, and web3 industries. With a mission to advance innovation and support forward-thinking candidates, Digital Asset PAC is proud to announce its ambitious fundraising goal of $2,000,000.
As the world evolves into a digital age, it is crucial that the United States remains at the forefront of innovation and technology. Digital Asset PAC recognizes the opportunity and transformative potential of the crypto, blockchain, and web3 industries in shaping the future of our economy, society, and governance.
By strategically supporting candidates who share this vision, Digital Asset PAC aims to empower policymakers who will drive America's progress and ensure its competitiveness on the global stage.
Digital Asset PAC seeks to bridge the gap between the growing influence of digital assets and the world of politics. The committee understands the importance of building relationships with legislators and policymakers who possess the knowledge and vision necessary to navigate the complexities of this emerging landscape. By supporting candidates who embrace these industries, Digital Asset PAC will play a pivotal role in shaping legislative agendas that foster innovation, protect privacy, and encourage economic growth.
"Our goal is to provide a strong voice for the crypto, blockchain, and web3 industries in the political arena and we believe that these technologies have the potential to revolutionize various sectors and drive the future of our economy. Through strategic contributions to supportive candidates, we aim to create an environment that encourages innovation, embraces decentralization, and positions America as a leader in the digital world."
Digital Asset PAC invites industry leaders, innovators, and enthusiasts to join in its mission. The $2,000,000 fundraising target will enable the PAC to support candidates who demonstrate a commitment to advancing the interests of the crypto, blockchain, and web3 industries. Contributions can be made by check or by using the crypto token USDC on Solana and SolanaPay.
Digital Asset PAC will fuel grassroots campaigns, amplify advocacy efforts, and fund educational initiatives aimed at informing policymakers about the potential of these technologies.
As the crypto and blockchain industries continue to grow rapidly, the need for political representation becomes increasingly important. Digital Asset PAC stands ready to empower candidates who understand the significance of these industries, embrace their potential, and envision a future where America remains at the forefront of technological innovation.
For more information about Digital Asset PAC, to donate, or to get involved, please visit follow us on twitter, or visit our website at https://dapac.us
About Digital Asset PAC:
Digital Asset PAC is a political action committee dedicated to representing the crypto, blockchain, and web3 industries. The PAC aims to support forward-thinking candidates who believe in the transformative potential of these technologies and envision a future where America leads in innovation. By leveraging grassroots campaigns, advocacy efforts, and educational initiatives, Digital Asset PAC seeks to shape legislation that fosters growth, innovation, and economic progress.
DAPAC
Digital Asset PAC
+1 312 775 2261
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter