Senate Passes Resolution Honoring Larry Doby

Trenton – A joint resolution sponsored by Senator Nellie Pou designating July 5 of each year as Larry Doby Day was approved by the Senate.

“The life of Larry Doby, born in South Carolina and raised in Paterson, should be an inspiration to us all. Eleven weeks after Jackie Robinson broke baseball’s ‘color barrier,’ Doby was called up from the Newark Eagles to become the first Black baseball player to play in the American League on July 5, 1947,” said Senator Pou, (D-Passaic/Bergen).

Doby was named to seven All-Star Games, won two American League home run titles, and in 1948 joined Satchel Paige in being the first African American to win a Major League World Series. He also became only the second African American manager in Major League Baseball with his appointment to manage the Chicago White Sox in 1978.

“Like Jackie Robinson, Larry Doby endured all manner of racism and discrimination – from white players, fans and even his own teammates. He was not allowed to sleep in the same hotels or eat at the same restaurants as white players. Yet through it all, he pressed on with class and dignity, becoming one of the all-time stars of the game,” added Senator Pou.

“This resolution will help make sure we never forget his courage, his example, and his many contributions to our society and our state.”

The resolution, SJR-118, was released from the Senate by a vote of 37-0.