Senate Releases Legislation Creating Reproductive Rights Website

Trenton – In an effort to provide greater clarity on reproductive rights in New Jersey, as well as benefits coverage and access to reproductive health care, the Senate released legislation sponsored by Senator Nellie Pou and Senate President Nick Scutari to create a state-run website that would provide comprehensive information concerning reproductive health care services.

The website would contain information on reproductive health care services, which would refer to all medical, surgical, counseling, or referral services relating to the human reproductive system. Rights enumerated under the bill would include the right to access, receive and use certain services, medications and treatment related to reproductive health.

“When it comes to reproductive rights, services such as reproductive health care counseling and supports are not negotiable,” said Senator Pou (D-Passaic/Bergen). “They remain a critical part of our health care infrastructure. This bill will establish an information hub that will become a reliable and vital source for families and individuals who have questions about their reproductive health care options.”

The legislation was passed almost one year to the day after the Dobbs decision, in which the U.S. Supreme Court returned regulation of reproductive rights to the individual states.

“It is important that women in New Jersey have a centralized source that informs them of their reproductive rights and reproductive health care services,” said Senator Scutari. “The preventive services, counseling and medical care that is available to them will help safeguard their health and wellbeing.”

Information on the website would be made available in the 10 languages most commonly spoken in New Jersey.

The bill, S-3275, was released by a vote of 24-11.