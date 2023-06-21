Sonablate HIFU Now Available to Patients at AdventHealth Zephyrhills
By introducing Sonablate HIFU to our range of treatments, we can provide patients with a highly targeted, minimally invasive alternative.”CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sonablate Corp., a global leader in minimally invasive focused ultrasound technologies, today announced that Dr. Bertram Lewis has treated his first Sonablate HIFU patients at AdventHealth Zephyrhills in Zephyrhills, Florida.
AdventHealth Zephyrhills has long been recognized for its commitment to providing exceptional health care services and staying at the forefront of medical innovations. The addition of Sonablate HIFU to their treatment options represents a significant milestone in their mission to deliver the best possible care to patients in Pasco County.
Sonablate HIFU is a minimally invasive, outpatient procedure that uses high intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) waves to precisely target and ablate malignant cells within the prostate gland. By focusing high-intensity energy on specific areas, the treatment destroys diseased cells while preserving healthy tissue and minimizing the risk of side effects commonly associated with traditional treatments.
"We are thrilled Dr. Bertram Lewis and AdventHealth Zephyrhills brought our innovative Sonablate HIFU technology to patients in Pasco County," said Richard Yang, Chief Executive officer of Sonablate Corp. "This partnership will ensure that individuals seeking treatment for prostate disease have access to the most advanced and effective options available."
Dr. Bertram Lewis expressed enthusiasm, adding "By introducing Sonablate HIFU to our range of treatments, we can provide patients with a highly targeted, minimally invasive alternative. We are proud to bring this state-of-the-art technology to our community and enhance the quality of life for men throughout their health journey."
AdventHealth Zephyrhills' decision to incorporate Sonablate HIFU further strengthens their commitment to patient-centered care and ensuring access to cutting-edge treatments that optimize outcomes and improve overall quality of life.
About Sonablate Corp.
Sonablate Corp. is a world leader in minimally invasive focused ultrasound technologies. Sonablate Corp. is committed to developing focused ultrasound related technologies that support precise and innovative procedures for the treatment of a range of medical conditions. Sonablate Corp., with its subsidiary Focus Surgery, Inc., designs and manufactures medical devices, including the Sonablate®, which has 510(K) clearance in the U.S and NMPA clearance in China; and Sonablate® 500, which has CE Marking and has obtained regulatory authorization in more than 50 countries outside the U.S. Caution: Federal (USA) law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician. For additional information, visit www.sonablate.com.
About AdventHealth Zephyrhills
AdventHealth Zephyrhills is a 149-bed acute care hospital and is a member of the faith-based AdventHealth System, providing a connected network of care in nearly a dozen states with more than 50 hospitals and hundreds of care sites. Since 1985, the hospital has provided award-winning care with a mission to extend the healing ministry of Christ. The hospital offers a wide variety of services to include heart care, orthopedics, women’s health, surgical care, digestive health, robotic technology, a 24/7 emergency room with online scheduling and more. With a focus on whole-person care, skilled and compassionate caregivers provide individualized care for body, mind and spirit. To learn more about the hospital’s services, visit AHZephyrhills.com
