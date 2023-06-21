Exigent Technologies Ranked on Channel Futures 2023 MSP 501—Tech Industry’s Most Prestigious List of MSP

For the past 17 years, MSP around the globe have submitted applications for inclusion on this prestigious and definitive listing, making inclusion a challenge.

It is humbling to be recognized for delivering value to your customers and building a respected, trusted business. We are also incredibly proud to be included ... with so many other exemplary MSPs.” — Daniel Haurey Jr., President and Founder, Exigent Technologies

MORRISTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Exigent Technologies, a technology services provider committed to unleashing the potential of small to mid-sized businesses through collaborative partnerships, exceptional service, and comprehensive managed IT solutions, has been named as one of the world’s premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2023 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings.

For the past 17 years, managed service providers around the globe have submitted applications for inclusion on this prestigious and definitive listing. The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey examines organizational performance based on annual sales, recurring revenue, profit margins, revenue mix, growth, innovation, and supported technologies.

MSPs that qualify for the list must pass a rigorous review conducted by the research team and editors of Channel Futures. It ranks applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue, and operational efficiency.

Channel Futures is pleased to name Exigent Technologies to the 2023 MSP 501.

"As an MSP that has been committed to excellence since we opened our doors in 1997, it is an honor to be named to the Channel Futures 2023 MSP 501 list," said Daniel Haurey Jr., President and Founder, Exigent Technologies. "It is always humbling to be recognized for delivering value to your customers and building a respected, trusted services business. We are also incredibly proud to be included on this year’s roster with so many other exemplary managed services providers—we congratulate our colleagues on their success."

This year’s list is one of the most competitive in the survey’s history. Winners will be recognized on the Channel Futures website and honored during a special ceremony at the Channel Futures Leadership Summit, Oct. 30-Nov. 2, in Miami, Florida.

Since its inception, the MSP 501 has evolved from a competitive ranking into a vibrant group of innovators focused on high levels of customer satisfaction at small, medium, and large organizations in the public and private sectors. Many of their services and technology offerings focus on customer needs in the areas of cloud, security, collaboration, and hybrid workforces.

“The 2023 Channel Futures MSP 501 winners persevered through challenging times to become the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today,” said Jeff O’Heir, Channel Futures senior news editor and MSP 501 project manager. “The MSP 501 ranking doesn’t award MSPs solely on their size and revenue. It acknowledges the business acumen, best practices, and trusted advice they deliver to customers every day. They deserve the honor.”

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2023 winners, and gratitude to the thousands of MSPs that have contributed to the continuing growth and success of the managed services sector,” said Kelly Danziger, general manager of Informa Tech Channels. “These providers are most certainly driving a new wave of innovation in the industry and are demonstrating a commitment to moving the MSP and entire channel forward.”

The data collected by the annual NextGen 101 and MSP 501 drive Channel Futures’ market intelligence insights, creating robust data sets and data-based trend reports that support our editorial coverage, event programming, community and networking strategies, and educational offerings.

MSP 501 Longstanding Excellence

The 2023 MSP 501 list is based on confidential data collected and analyzed by the Channel Futures research and editorial teams. Data was collected online from February to May 2023. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin, and other factors.

About Exigent Technologies

Since 1997, Exigent Technologies has combined technical experience and a can-do attitude to consistently deliver exceptional service as a managed IT services provider. With an array of managed services and consulting expertise, we provide end-to-end technology support, accommodating the unique needs of small to midsize organizations and complementing the internal IT resources of larger enterprises. We believe in fostering long-term, strategic partnerships with our clients by actively engaging in their success. This collaborative mindset allows us to align our services with clients' objectives, helping them stay ahead of the competition. Our commitment to true partnership, integrity, and outstanding support is reflected in our average customer tenure of a decade or more.

Learn more about Exigent and its locations in NY, NJ, CO and CA

About Channel Futures

Channel Futures is a media and events destination for the information and communication technologies (ICT) channel community. We provide information, perspective, and connection for the entire channel ecosystem, including solution providers (SPs), managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), cloud service providers (CSPs), value-added resellers (VARs) and distributors, technology solutions brokerages, subagents, and agents, as well as leading technology vendor partners and communication providers.

Our properties include many awards programs such as the Channel Futures MSP 501, a list of the most influential and fastest-growing providers of managed services in the technology industry; Channel Partners events, which delivers unparalleled in-person events including Channel Partners Conference & Expo, Channel Futures Leadership Summit, Women’s Leadership Summit, the MSP Summit, and Channel Partners Europe; and a DEI Community Group, our initiative to educate, support and promote diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) in the ICT channel industry. Channel Futures is where the world meets the channel; we are leading Channel Partners forward. More information is available at channelfutures.com.

Channel Futures is part of Informa Tech, a market-leading B2B information provider with depth and specialization in the ICT sector. Every year, we welcome 14,000+ subscribers to our research, more than 4 million unique monthly visitors to our digital communities, 18,200+ students to our training programs, and 225,000 delegates to our events.

