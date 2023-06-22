Global Textile Trade Fair 2023 & President Biden meeting with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi
The Mission: Bilateral Textile trade agreement between USA & India
Internationally textiles help to build trade and cultural relation with the world.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The US and India are the top major contributors to the textile and clothing trade across the world. For apparel, the US is one of the top importing countries across the world and India is among the top five exporting countries. The US accounted for 35 percent of India's textile exports in the year 2O2O. However, this is just the beginning and yet a tremendous opportunity is waiting for the right suppliers. With an objective to improve the Bi-lateral trade between India and USA Octavia Exposium LLC had organized the first edition of the Global Textile Trade Fair (GTTF) in USA in 2022.
— Shri Narendra Modi Hon’ble Prime minister of India
Mr. Sandip Patel, CEO, Octavia Exposium LLC, The Organizer of the Show said “We have seen triple the response in terms of Exhibitor and Visitor participation in this second edition of GTTF scheduled for July 27-29, 2023, at Atlanta and August 1-2, 2023, at Los Angeles. Indian companies are opening their subsidiaries in USA to ensure their timely delivery of quality products and for customer support. These changes are remarkable for time to come.”
“The recent events like Announcement of the PM MITRA Textile parks at seven different strategic locations with an investment of 539.14 million USD in India during month of March 2023 to boost the textile sector in line with 5F (Farm to Fiber to Factory to Fashion to Foreign) vision. An Invitation to thousands of Indian Americans to witness President Biden and the First Lady’s welcoming event to Prime Minister Modi with a 21-gun salute at South Lawns of the White House in the USA. This is the first time in history that a country-specific diaspora is invited to the White House in such large numbers. Experts suggest that Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi’s visit will pave the way for further collaboration in areas of mutual interest such as technology, trade, education, and clean energy. We consider that both the events along with the catalyzing platform Global textile Trade Fair will certainly help improve the bilateral trade of Textile Industry of India and USA.” – Said Mr. Bobby Patel, Chairman, USA Committee of Global Textile Trade Fair.
According to Mr. Rohan Patel, International Relations Head at Octavia Exposium LLC, there will be networking between 120 Indian textile manufacturing companies and 2,000 plus American textile business owners during the show at very well-known venue of America’s southern east part ‘The America's Mart - a textile wholesale market of more than four hundred Outlets’ at Atlanta Georgia. The exhibition is a must visit event for the textile businesses of the USA as there will be a showcase of the latest in the field from Indian manufacturers and at affordable rates with premium quality. Unique offerings from Indian companies like a perfect blend of fashion, design, quality, patterns, textures, colors and finish with the help of Amazing technological developments, superior design capabilities and companies that provide integrated logistics solutions are highly prized support systems that the USA textile industry thrives on.”
Mr. Bharat Patel, Chairman, AAHOA(Asian American Hotel owners Association)says that 34,000 motels in the US use bed sheets, pillows made in Bangladesh or China and we see India as a right replacement for these products due to their efficiency to supply them with desired technical specifications and at the same time keeping price under control and keeping commitment by Indian suppliers is a cherry on cake”.
