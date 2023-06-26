Ngozi Onwuchekwa: From Surviving Cancer to Becoming a Rising Fashion Influencer
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ngozi Onwuchekwa, founder of Axis Digital Marketing and a visionary entrepreneur, is living proof that with determination, passion, and belief in oneself, one can overcome adversity and achieve their dreams. From a hospital bed battling a rare form of cancer, Ngozi has emerged as a rising influencer in the fashion world, a certified marketing strategist and a proud representative of the UK at the upcoming Mrs Universe Pageant in Miami this August.
With Ngozi at the helm, Axis Digital Marketing is well-poised to revolutionize the fashion industry by offering premium digital marketing consultancy services at affordable prices. As she prepares to represent the UK in the Mrs Universe Pageant, Ngozi aims to inspire women worldwide with her resilience, determination, and unwavering belief in the power of self-expression through fashion.
In Ngozi's words, "You're stronger than you know, and you're going to be okay." These powerful words not only encapsulate her personal journey but also reflect the mission of Axis Digital Marketing - to uplift, empower, and encourage women to embrace their strengths and chase after their dreams.
Ngozi is currently writing a book detailing her cancer journey to offer support and guidance to patients and their caregivers. Meanwhile, she is nearing completion of her MBA in Digital Marketing and collaborating with Black and female-owned SMBs (fashion brands) on social media. Her determination has also led her to negotiations with a British network for a future educational program, involvement with the Grassroots Law project, and an unwavering emphasis on maintaining her health.
As Ngozi continues to inspire others with her story of triumph and strength, follow her journey through her social media channels and look out for her upcoming book release at (https://instagram.com/styleinthecity?igshid=OGQ5ZDc2ODk2ZA==).
Ngozi Onwuchekwa
