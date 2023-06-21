Car Brands in the Battle for Customer Loyalty: The Indy Auto Man Rating of the Indiana Most Popular Automakers

Car lot at Indy Auto Man dealership, IN Indy Auto Man car dealership, Indianapolis Welcome to IAM used car dealership

The Indy Auto Man used car dealership calculated which automakers gained the loyalty of Indiana customers.

The only true-to-life indicator is how many years a person is willing to stay behind the wheel of the chosen model, and whether he will buy the next car of the same brand.” — Victor Figlin, the GM for Indy Auto Man car dealership

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- To meet the needs of Indianapolis buyers, the Indy Auto Man sales team, together with the marketing department, compiled a ranking of the most sought-after car brands. The main parameter by which the rating was formed is the period of holding a car of a particular brand in the hands of one American owner.

Indy Auto Man has been putting a lot of effort into their new commercial vehicle division lately, but the Indianapolis dealership strives to meet the needs of ordinary buyers as well. With 400+ cars and SUVs for sale in Indianapolis, they tend to collect the most popular models in their inventory. And if some automakers, like Mercedes-Benz or BMW, never lose their leadership, other brands experience the unpredictability of market demand.

Cars of Toyota and Honda brands are famous all over the world, competing in their quality and durability. These two Japanese car brands have built a reputation on the sensible virtues of reliability and fuel efficiency. Decades of hard work and attention to detail have brought both companies high sales levels. However, Americans value the power under the wheels and how the car looks over fuel economy and good crash test scores. That is why Honda and Toyota occupy the last lines in the ranking.

Dodge comes on the heels of Honda and Toyota. Since the journey through the bankruptcy proceedings, the company's sales are growing, as is the love of US residents who are in no hurry to part with Dodge models. The average Indianapolis citizen doesn't change their Dodge for six years. However, Dodge's customer retention rate is just 21 percent, the third-lowest in the market. The industry average is 50 percent.

The Chrysler's average life in the hands of the owner is six years, like Dodge. The average age of a Chrysler car buyer is 55 years old. A person at this age loses interest in what is pouring from all the media about problems with cars of this brand or just doesn't care about the build quality of a Chrysler car. Despite J.D. Power and Associates rating the brand's vehicles as the least reliable of any other major manufacturer, their minivans are still highly competitive on the market.

Leaving behind the American auto industry giant, Ford moves up one line. In the US, Ford owners drive them for an average of 6,5 years, just slightly longer than Chrysler owners. In terms of customer retention, the company is on par with Honda. At the same time, their trucks remain the most popular among US buyers.

The average lifespan of INFINITI vehicles is about the same. Nissan's luxury brand retains about 46 percent of Indiana customers, a few points below the industry average. High demand for INFINITI, like other used luxury vehicles, is supported by their high depreciation level and affordable car financing.

“Buying a car for cash is not economically viable. We have a large pool of financial partners with various programs; when an insurance and financing manager works with a client, they always find an option that suits the customer,” says Eugene Gorin, GM at Indy Auto Man. “The popularity of luxury cars like INFINITI is growing, and our goal is to provide plenty of models and make them more affordable via flexible financial terms.”

Buick and GMC are brands that miraculously survived GM's bankruptcy a couple of years ago. Sales of Buick models are the smallest in the General Motors family, but have a positive growth trend. Buick holds just 38 percent of its buyers. At the same time, the experts believe the company has a good potential for customer love growth.

Volvo cars are at the top of the most popular vehicles in Indiana. The Chinese-owned Swedish manufacturer is beloved for their quality and safety. At the same time, unfortunately, the brand has ceased to retain customers. Only 30 percent of motorists return for a second purchase. Yet, customers hold on to their Volvos longer than any other brand—an average of 7 years.

About Indy Auto Man

Indy Auto Man is a used car dealership established in 2008 in Indianapolis and famous for its strong reputation as a customer-oriented innovator in the Indiana car market. This month, Eugene Gorin, the IAM General Manager, responsible for operational management in the company, was recognized at Used Car Week, in the 40 under 40 event. Active top management and professional staff are the key points in the creation of customer satisfaction, confirmed by 4000+ Google reviews. Today this Indiana used car dealer with a rich inventory, serves Greenwood, Plainfield, Avon, Carmel, Beech Grove, Zionsville, Fishers, and other neighboring cities. The dealership is well-known for upscale customer service and innovative approach to business development.