Contemporary Paintings by Erin Redlin Benson on Exhibit at Zoot Gallery
BOZEMAN, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Zoot Art Gallery in Bozeman is pleased to announce its upcoming exhibit presented by Erin Redlin’s collection of works inspired by her experiences living in Montana and North Dakota. A native of Northwestern North Dakota, now residing in Belgrade Montana, Erin has been a creative and adventurous person since she can remember. Her upbringing on their family farm ignited her love of the outdoors while providing her with the time and space to embark on her varied creative outlets.
Redlin’s artwork is varied and eclectic with a strong emphasis on color with added abstraction. Many of her paintings are scenes from her everyday life, as well as memories from the farm she grew up on in North Dakota. She often depicts feelings and emotions from those moments with an impressionistic feel, using unexpected color pallets to add vibrancy, dramatic lighting, and fun to the animals and faces in her compositions.
The exhibit will be on view from July 5 through September 28, 2023, with a public opening reception Thursday, July 13, from 5-7 pm at Zoot Enterprises.
Zoot is committed to championing the Montana art community. The corporate exhibit space is open to the public and hosts rotating works by Montana artists for the enjoyment of employees and the community. The gallery has an expansive open area for sculpture and boasts over 100 square feet of vertical exhibit surfaces. One exhibiting artist described it as “...arguably the finest gallery space in the area.”
All work sold through the gallery is commission-free, and underwriting is provided for opening receptions. The exhibits of Montana-only artists rotate approximately every three months and are selected by the Zoot Committee for the Arts.
Public hours are 9 am to 4 pm, Monday through Friday. For more information, visit the Zoot art gallery website at zootartgallery.com or contact Carol Lehmann, Gallery Coordinator, at carol.lehmann@zootweb.com.
About Zoot
Zoot Enterprises, Inc. is a global provider of advanced origination, acquisition and decision management solutions for financial institutions. We offer comprehensive and flexible platforms for specific business needs, including loan origination, fraud detection, and prevention, data acquisition, and more. zootsolutions.com
