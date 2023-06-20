Submit Release
Mediator/Equal Opportunity Specialist

Mediator/Equal Opportunity Specialist (upcoming vacancy)

  • Job ID: TBD
  • Grade: 12
  • Area of Consideration: Open to the Public
  • Union Status: Non-Union
  • Appointment Type: Career Service
  • Note: Apply via hiring fair

 

Applications should be submitted online through the DC Government Careers Opportunities page: http://careers.dc.gov. Internal District government applicants may also apply via the “recruiting” tab in their PeopleSoft. The vacancies can be searched by title or Job ID number.

The Office of Human Rights will also recruit for these positions at the “Hot Days Hot Jobs 2.0” hiring fair on Tuesday July 11, 2023, from 10am to 6pm. The event is free and individuals wishing to participate will be required to preregister. Preregistration begins Tuesday, June 27 at 12:00pm and ends Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at 12:00pm. You can register at the DCHR website: https://dchr.dc.gov/joinourteam. During registration, candidates may elect up to 2 positions to be considered for. Pending a resume review and qualifications assessment based on the resume, candidates identified with matching backgrounds will be invited back to the event by the agency they have applied to.

Finally, the District Government is an equal opportunity employer. Therefore, having an active complaint with the D.C. Office of Human Rights (OHR) does not affect an applicant's ability to apply for employment with the government, including OHR.

