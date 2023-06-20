Zwicker, Smith Bill to Officially Recognize ‘Central Jersey’ as Tourism Region Passes Senate

Trenton – Today, the Senate passed legislation sponsored by Senator Andrew Zwicker and Senator Bob Smith to officially recognize Central Jersey as a tourism region. The bill, which has an identical version in the General Assembly, aims to boost economic vitality in the region.

“After 235 years since the founding of our great state, Central Jersey is finally on the map,” said Senator Zwicker (D-Middlesex/Mercer/Somerset/Hunterdon). “While the very existence of the middle of our state has long been the subject of debate, we are long overdue in designating Central Jersey as the hub of tourism, innovation, and history that it is. This legislation would promote travel to our quaint river towns and canal villages, scenic walking sites, harvest festivals, breweries, and more Revolutionary War sites than you’ll find anywhere else. Central Jersey offers some of the best experiences to those traveling and vacationing in New Jersey.”

“Central Jersey holds a unique cultural and historical resonance in our state and offers a unique combination of historical, agricultural, artistic, and eco-tourism experiences that are comparable to any other part of the country,” said Senator Smith (D-Middlesex/Somerset). “We need to be doing all we can to promote Central Jersey as both journey and a destination –a gem too often hidden that needs finally to be allowed to shine.”

“In short,” said Zwicker, “Central Jersey exists, and you should come visit.”

The bill, S-3206, would take effect 90 days following enactment.

The bill was released from the Senate by a vote of 36-1.