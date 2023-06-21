Cannanda, the Inventor of CB2 Oil, Partners with Ben Azadi and Keto Kamp to Launch Affiliate Program
Ben Azadi now has over 181k YouTube subscribers, and hosts a top 15 podcast. His collaboration with Cannanda will help raise awareness on CB2 oils and their benefits.
Cannanda will reward affiliates with a minimum of 10% commission on every sale of its products, such as the award-winning CB2 oils.
Long-awaited program developed to reward Cannanda’s brand ambassadors
Our mission is to provide our customers with exceptional wellness products, and by collaborating with Ben and our future affiliates, we can help even more people improve their quality of life.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cannanda, the innovative brand that brought the world CB2 Oil, is excited to announce the official launch of its highly anticipated Affiliate Program. This new initiative aims to recognize and reward individuals who have shown their unwavering support for the Cannanda brand, and its multi-award-winning CB2 oils. The program is set to take off with an impressive collaboration featuring Ben Azadi, the renowned creator of the popular podcast Keto Kamp and best-selling author of Keto Flex.
— Dr. Lee Know
Cannanda's Affiliate Program offers a lucrative opportunity for anyone with an engaged online presence, be it through social media platforms, blogs, or journalistic endeavors. By becoming an affiliate, individuals can not only capitalize on the immense revenue earning potential of Cannanda's top-selling CB2 oils but also enjoy the satisfaction of spreading the word about their favorite brand and facilitating others to lead healthier, more fulfilling lives.
Affiliates will earn a minimum of 10% commission on every successful referral, with the potential to increase their earnings up to an impressive 20% for select top affiliates. This commission structure demonstrates Cannanda's commitment to rewarding its affiliates generously for their dedication and hard work.
Moreover, the benefits extend beyond the affiliate themselves. To encourage customers to purchase through their favorite affiliate, all customers purchasing through an affiliate link will receive a 10% discount on their order. This not only incentivizes customers to make their purchases through affiliates but also creates a mutually beneficial relationship between affiliates and customers, fostering a strong sense of community and shared success.
"We are thrilled to partner with such an esteemed and recognized health crusader like Ben to launch our Affiliate Program," said Dr. Lee Know, the founder and Managing Director of Cannanda. "Our mission is to provide our customers with exceptional and innovative wellness products, and by collaborating with Ben and our future affiliates, we can help even more people improve their quality of life."
Cannanda's range of products includes multi-award-winning products like their top-selling CB2 oils, and newly launched SESH Intention spray. By aligning with Cannanda's Affiliate Program, individuals have the opportunity to promote these highly sought-after products to their audiences, enhancing their credibility and authority within their respective niches.
To become a Cannanda affiliate, interested parties are encouraged to apply through the official website at www.cannanda.com/pages/affiliates. Successful applicants will gain access to a dedicated affiliate dashboard, comprehensive marketing resources, and ongoing support from the Cannanda team to optimize their earning potential and maximize their impact.
About Cannanda
Cannanda® exists to help you and your animal companions achieve a full and happy life. We are Canada’s #1 doctor-recommended terpene-based brand providing innovative products for both humans and pets dealing with pain, sleep issues, and anxiety.
Erin Ford
3DMC Press
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Keto Kamp PodCast: Ben Azadi interviewing Dr. Lee Know on Cannanda and CB2 oils