Maximum Attack Simulation Co Offers Turn-Key Racing Simulator Installations in the Philadelphia Area
EINPresswire.com/ -- Maximum Attack Simulation Co is the first full-service racing simulator distributor, installer, tuner, and support resource located in the greater Philadelphia area. The company has recognized the increasing demand for home and office racing simulators for recreational use and racing driver training. Maximum Attack is closing the gap between consumers and manufacturers by offering live test drives and turn-key full-service racing sim installations. Having spent over 10 years and hundreds of thousands of dollars meticulously testing and perfecting equipment and software, Maximum Attack Simulation Co is ready to share their experience by offering customers the following:
- Private showroom in Glen Mills, PA equipped with multiple top of the line racing simulators for live demonstrations and test drives. To book a test drive, visit: https://maxattacksims.com/demo/
- Custom curation of parts using components individually tested by the company.
- Completely custom racing simulator builds designed and built in-house specifically for the customer’s height, weight, arm length, and leg length.
- Tuning of all peripherals to make the racing sim feel extremely realistic.
- 3 Quick-delivery racing sim models starting at $425 per month, designed in-house and pre-built, ready for professional on-site installation including delivery. For details on each model, please visit: https://maxattacksims.com/racing-simulators/
- Owner training on all aspects of the racing sim rig software and hardware.
- Driver training with Suellio Almeida, a prominent sim racing coach and actual racing driver.
- Ongoing remote and on-site technical support and service.
Maximum Attack Simulation Co is positioned to relieve their customers of the very steep learning curve in designing, building, and tuning their own racing simulator. Racing simulator builds are far more nuanced than expected, which can result in multiple unnecessary purchases. The company can save racing enthusiasts hundreds of hours and thousands of dollars caused by inevitable mistakes during their first try to build a racing simulator.
The company relies on their expertise gained from researching and refining the best combination of hardware and software to deliver the best racing simulation experience available on the market today. Their team's relentless pursuit of realism has culminated in an immersive experience that captures every detail of the race track, enabling drivers to push themselves to the limits without leaving the comfort of their own homes or businesses. Racing enthusiasts and professionals alike can now experience the thrill of the track like never before.
For more information about Maximum Attack Simulation Co and to inquire about their custom racing simulators, please email info@maxattacksims.com, call 610-466-5577 or visit https://maxattacksims.com
About Maximum Attack Simulation Co:
Maximum Attack Simulation Co is the leading provider of hyper-realistic racing simulators in the greater Philadelphia area. With a decade of testing and development, the company offers turn-key solutions that include hardware and software curation, custom builds, peripheral tuning, delivery, on-site installation, owner training, driver training, and ongoing remote and on-site support. Committed to delivering an unparalleled racing experience, Maximum Attack Simulation Co caters to racing enthusiasts and professionals seeking the ultimate in realism and performance.
+1 610-466-5577
info@maxattacksims.com
