Bodifresh Introduces The Plumbing Friendly Choice To Wipes, Without The Hassle Of A Bidet Attachment

A picture of our at home starter kit. Everything you would need to get started with this fresh approach to hygiene.

Bodifresh introduces a cost-effective, eco-friendly dispenser, providing a practical alternative to 'flushable' wipes and bidet attachments.

WELLINGTON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FLORIDA, USA - JUNE 20, 2023: Family-owned business, Bodifresh, today announced the launch of its innovative at-home dispenser, offering a practical, environmentally friendly, and cost-effective solution to the prevalent issue of 'flushable' wipes.

In an era where hygiene is paramount, consumers often resort to products advertised as 'flushable' wipes. However, these seemingly convenient options pose a significant risk to city sewer systems, septic tanks, and apartment buildings' plumbing. The alternatives—disposing of used wipes in the trash or investing in a bidet attachment—are either grossly inconvenient or a hassle to use.

Unlike traditional wet wipes, Bodifresh toilet paper foam offers superior cleanliness without causing any harm to our sewer systems. Flushable wipes, while marketed as safe for plumbing, often lead to significant blockages in sewers and personal septic systems. Bodifresh's solution is a foam that transforms ordinary toilet paper into a wet wipe, providing the same level of cleanliness but with a much smaller environmental footprint.

Bodifresh steps in with a solution that eliminates these issues. The new Bodifresh dispenser promises to bring peace of mind to people who care about their hygiene, without the burden on their wallet or the environment.

"Bodifresh was founded with the aim to provide practical hygiene solutions that do not compromise on environmental responsibility," says the Bodifresh Team. "Our newly launched dispenser embodies this commitment, bridging the gap between convenience, cost-effectiveness, and eco-friendliness."

Operating from the sunny state of Florida, Bodifresh is determined to revolutionize the industry with this latest launch. This family-owned business has always prioritized its customers' needs, and this new product is no exception.

Bodifresh invites everyone to say goodbye to flushable wipes and complicated bidet installations. It's time to welcome a simpler, more eco-friendly, and efficient solution to personal hygiene. Experience the Bodifresh difference today.

Bodifresh's at-home dispenser is set to redefine the norms of hygiene practices. It offers a convenient solution that aligns with modern sustainability goals, making it a true Plumbing Friendly Choice To Wipes, Without The Hassle Of A Bidet.

For more information on Bodifresh and their revolutionary at-home dispenser, visit www.bodifresh.com.

Bodifresh is a family-owned business based in Florida, committed to offering practical and environmentally friendly hygiene solutions. Founded with a vision to bring peace of mind to people who value their hygiene, Bodifresh aims to deliver high-quality products that don't compromise the environment or the user's wallet.

