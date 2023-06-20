KANSAS CITY BARBEQUE SOCIETY INTRODUCES CONTEST SERIES WITH U.S. SOY
Best in Show U.S. Soy Combine Awards to be featured in the 2023 barbecue competition season
Barbeque brings people together—it’s family and food.”KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kansas City, MO (June 20, 2023) —The Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS) today announced a first-of-its-kind contest series with U.S. Soy. The partnership is bringing the #FarmtoFlame and will feature the new “Best in Show” award — The U.S. Soy Combine Award — at 10 select events across the U.S. for highest combined scoring across pork, chicken and ribs and in some instances, turkey – all soyfed proteins.
— Rod Gray
The event series will add thousands of dollars in prize money, trophies and bragging rights for pitmasters and contest organizers at KCBS-sanctioned events over the 2023 season. Winning recipes will be featured across KCBS’ digital platforms. As with all KCBS contests, meats will be judged on appearance, taste, and tenderness.
U.S. Soy is the preferred protein and nutrient source for chickens, pigs, turkeys and other animal proteins that consumers eat.
“Connecting with the country’s most regarded cooks and pitmasters at KCBS events is an exciting new way to show this influential group how U.S. Soy feeds the growing need for sustainable protein as one of the most versatile ingredients we can grow,” U.S. soybean farmer Steve Reinhard, Vice Chair, United Soybean Board (and KCBS Certified Barbeque Judge). “Soy adds value at the beginning of food chain, as U.S. Soy farmers use innovative sustainable production practices to reduce environmental impact. And soy is a powerhouse protein player that makes quality barbecue possible.”
“Barbeque brings people together—it’s family and food,” said Rod Gray, Chief Executive Officer of the Kansas City Barbeque Society. “The partnership with U.S. Soy is a natural fit and demonstrates our shared commitment to excellence, integrity, and versatility. KCBS is the leading sanctioning body of Barbeque Food Sport across the world. We are proud to partner with U.S. Soy to offer a new category that will challenge and inspire cooks nationally.”
Top pitmasters compete for $1,500 in total prize purse for the U.S. Soy Combine Award provided by U.S. Soy:
Contest Payout:
1st Place - $750 plus a custom U.S. Soy Combine Award trophy
2nd Place - $500 plus a custom U.S. Soy Combine Award trophy
3rd Place - $250 plus a custom U.S. Soy Combine Award trophy
U.S. Soy Combine Award Initial Events Include:
• New Jersey State BBQ Championship; July 14-16; North Wildwood, NJ
• Kansas BBQ Society World Invitational; August 11-12; Mayetta, KS
• Navy SEAL Danny Dietz Memorial; September 8-9; Waller, TX
• PoosaQ; October 6-7; Montgomery, AL
• Reata Round-Up BBQ Contest; October 6-8; San Juan Capistrano, CA
• Indio BBQ State Championship & Festival; November 10-11; Indio, CA
• 8Th Annual Jimmy Jam BBQ Slam and Car Show; January 4-6; Elkton, FL
###
About the Kansas City Barbeque Society
The Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving, celebrating, promoting, and educating the public about barbeque as a distinctively American cuisine. KCBS is the world’s largest organization of barbeque and grilling enthusiasts, with approximately 16,000 members in the U.S. and 37 countries. KCBS sanctions nearly 400 barbeque contests worldwide each year, including destination contests such as the American Royal World Series of Barbeque© and the Jack Daniel’s Invitational. In addition, the Kansas City Barbeque Society partners with brands and corporations to create custom barbeque events for consumers and employee engagement. For more information, visit us online at www.KCBS.us, on Facebook at @KansasCityBarbequeSociety, on Instagram at @kcbbqsocietyand on Twitter @KCBBQSociety.
About U.S. Soy
Representing the positive global human impact of soy grown in the United States, the U.S. Soy brand exists to carry forward soy’s promise to transform global nutrition, provide climate forward solutions, and support progress for people and their communities. U.S. Soy is powered by the innovation of the industry; the unsurpassed quality, reliability, and sustainability of the soybeans grown by our farming families who invest through checkoff dollars; and the commitment of the organizations that raise awareness, build demand, develop new markets, and discover new uses for soy and soy products. U.S. Soy envisions a world where soy is a fundamental ingredient in solving the broad challenges of humanity. Follow them on Instagram at @u.s.soy.
Media Contact:
Kansas City Barbeque Society
Rhiannon Dickerson
Director of Marketing
(816) 765-5891
Rhiannon L Dickerson
Kansas City Barbeque Society
+1 816-765-5891
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram