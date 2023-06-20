4th of July Celebration @ the USS Hornet
Spend your 4th of July (10AM to 5PM) in the Bay’s best location for the day with music, food & drinks, tours, and more at the USS Hornet!
The USS Hornet is a great place to spend the day on the 4th of July!”ALAMEDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 4th of July @ USS Hornet
— Russell Moore
Alameda, CA: Spend your 4th of July (10AM to 5PM) in the Bay’s best location for the day with music, food & drinks, tours, and more!
We will have 2 no-host bars, Food Truck Mafia with multiple food options, DJ Samoa Boy spinning tunes, the Swinging Blue Stars, a Memorial Squadron flyover and much more to entertain you!
The ship’s superstructure will be open for free tours of the Captain’s Bridge. The rest of the Museum spaces on the ship are open so you can see all our iconic aircraft (including our F-14 Tomcat just like those in Top Gun), Apollo artifacts and Space Race History, and all the ship’s areas and exhibits below decks where sailors worked and lived from World War II to the ship’s decommissioning in 1970. This includes the Sickbay, Torpedo Workshop, Marine Corps Living Spaces, a Pilot Ready Room, special exhibits, and so much more! There is something for everyone.
Special guest Benjamin Hemphill, Korean War pilot, will be on hand at around 1 pm to sign pictures and talk about his experiences as a Skyraider pilot on the USS Antietam.
Plenty of free parking is available adjacent to the ship’s pier!
We also will be closing early enough that you will have time to go to your favorite spot to watch the fireworks. Note: There will be NO Fireworks at the USS Hornet.
Members get free admission! You can email membership@uss-hornet.org for your special code if you are ordering tickets online.
What: 4th of July
When: July 4th 10 am to 5 pm
Where: 707 West Hornet Ave, Alameda, CA
Aircraft Carrier Hornet Foundation preserves and honors the legacy of the USS Hornet CV-12 and its role in naval aviation, the defense of our country, the Apollo Program and the exploration of space. The USS Hornet Museum connects the greatest generation of Americans with future generations, educating and inspiring them to meet their challenges. As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, the USS Hornet Museum relies on the generosity of individuals to fund our educational programs, restoration projects, create and enhance exhibits and much more. The Museum is not supported in any way by regular grants from city, county, state or federal sources. Through field trips and live-aboard experiences, the USS Hornet Museum offers educational programs focusing on naval history, science and space technology: https://uss-hornet.org/youth-education. A registered state and national historic landmark, the ship is open to the public on weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is permanently berthed at 707 W. Hornet Ave., Pier 3 in Alameda, CA. Ample free parking is available across from the pier. The USS Hornet Museum is also a unique, unforgettable venue available for corporate events; trade shows and expos; private parties and big band dances; and TV and film productions. For more information, ticket prices and event planning, visit: www.uss-hornet.org or call (510) 599-4272.
