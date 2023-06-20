Fairfield Inn & Suites Boise West Celebrates One Year of Operation
Brandt Hospitality Group’s Boise Hotel Turns One Year
Our team has grown stronger from our opening, still having 9 original team members”BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fairfield Inn & Suites Boise West celebrated its first birthday on June 6, 2023. After one year of operation at 7881 W Emerald St. in Boise, Idaho, the property put together an open house to celebrate their successes with the community. The festivities included games, food, giveaways, and a lot of fun!
— Cindy Crain | General Manager
This Brandt Hospitality Group hotel boasts a prime location, near many local attractions like Boise Town Square. Guests have easy access to many parts of the city. Downtown Boise is less than 5 miles from the property.
Boise Airport is only a quick drive from the hotel – making the property a perfect destination for all types of travel. Whether you’re in town for business or leisure, the Fairfield Inn & Suites Boise West offers a convenient location with many amenities.
During your stay, enjoy complimentary breakfast, free Wi-Fi and parking, an indoor pool, 24/7 fitness center, and much more. Guest rooms are equipped with a private workstation, minifridge, microwave, and coffee maker making this a great place for an extended stay.
To celebrate the successes of the past year, the management team organized an open house for the community. Guests were invited for hotel tours, delicious food, games, prizes, and more.
“Our team has grown stronger from our opening, still having 9 original team members,” said General Manager, Cindy Crain. “One of our major successes is working with a major Broadway show two years in a row!”
Fairfield Inn & Suites Boise West is a part of the Marriott Bonvoy family. Members are invited to unlock extraordinary experiences with member rates, free nights, mobile check-in and more. To book your stay, visit www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/boifw-fairfield-inn-and-suites-boise-west/overview/.
This property is managed by Brandt Hospitality Group, a hotel development and management company based in Fargo, North Dakota. Brandt Hospitality Group continues to build award winning hotels from coast to coast. In 2022, Marriott awarded Brandt Hospitality Group with “Developer of the Year” and “Guest Service Excellence” titles. To learn more about Brandt, visit www.brandthg.com.
