Gemma Postlethwaite Assumes Role of Chief Executive Officer of GLG

New York, New York; June 20, 2023 – GLG, the world’s insight network, today announced that Gemma Postlethwaite will become the company’s next Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1. Ms. Postlethwaite will succeed Paul Todd, who is stepping down as CEO and as a director by mutual agreement with the Board.

For the past five years, Ms. Postlethwaite has served as CEO of Arizent, a business information company providing specialist content for the financial and professional services industries and unique B2B marketing solutions for some of the world’s leading technology and consulting brands. She led Arizent’s transformation from a media and publishing company to a tech-enabled platform solution leveraging the company’s extensive first-party data. Some of Arizent’s flagship brands include American Banker, Bond Buyer, National Mortgage News, and Financial Planning. Previously, Gemma served as CEO of PIRA Energy and held senior positions at Thomson Reuters in product and data, global investment banking and private equity, and commercial strategy. She has been a member of GLG’s Board for the past three years and will continue to serve as a director.

Mr. Todd joined GLG as CEO in March 2018 and has led the company through a period of meaningful growth and development, including navigating through the challenges of the pandemic. He has been instrumental in strengthening GLG’s position as the world’s largest and most varied global source of insight, and he has spearheaded significant investments in the company’s technology and data platform, enabling faster, higher-quality matches between GLG clients and Network Members. Mr. Todd also has led the expansion of the company’s products and services to encompass the broadest suite of offerings in the industry.

“GLG is transitioning to new leadership at a time when the company is strongly positioned and continues to have great potential,” said Roger Freeman, Chairman of GLG’s Board. “Gemma brings exceptional talents and dedication to excellence, and the Board is thrilled that she is taking on this new role. In her prior CEO role, and in various other senior executive positions in the information services sector, Gemma skillfully led customer-centric, execution-focused teams and delivered high impact growth strategies for technology-enabled businesses. Her track record is exceptional, and she is the ideal leader for GLG’s next chapter.”

Mr. Freeman continued, “On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Paul for his leadership and many contributions to our company, our Clients, and our Network Members. We wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

“I am honored to assume the role of CEO at GLG and look forward to partnering with our Clients and Network Members alongside this talented team,” said Ms. Postlethwaite. “I am passionate about growing client-centric global businesses in the information services sector and confident that together we can make GLG an even better business going forward.”

“It has been a true privilege to lead GLG, and I couldn’t be prouder of the team and what we’ve achieved together,” said Mr. Todd. “I look forward to following GLG’s continued progress as I pursue my next chapter.”

About GLG

GLG is the world’s insight network. We connect decision makers to targeted experts so they can act with the confidence that comes from true clarity and have what it takes to get ahead. Our network of experts is the world’s largest and most varied source of first-hand insights, and we recruit hundreds of new experts every day. We bring the power of insight to every great professional decision. Visit GLGinsights.com.