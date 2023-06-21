CloudCasa for Velero Now Supports Red Hat OpenShift APIs for Data Protection

CloudCasa by Catalogic

CloudCasa provides SaaS multi-cluster management, monitoring and alerting for Red Hat OpenShift APIs for Data Protection for Kubernetes backup and recovery.

PARAMUS, NJ, US, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudCasa by Catalogic, the leader in multi-cloud application resilience and mobility for Kubernetes, today announced that CloudCasa now supports the Red Hat OpenShift APIs for Data Protection Operator that installs Velero on Red Hat OpenShift clusters for Kubernetes backups. CloudCasa addresses management, governance, and compliance requirements for Kubernetes data protection environments by combining the benefits of open source and SaaS management.

In cloud-native environments, open source has become the preferred choice for operational tools; especially true for Kubernetes environments where Velero and Red Hat OpenShift APIs for Data Protection have become the default data protection options. Red Hat OpenShift APIs for Data Protection provides APIs with the ability to backup and restore Red Hat OpenShift cluster resources, internal images and persistent volume data. The Red Hat OpenShift APIs for Data Protection Operator installs Velero and Red Hat OpenShift plugins for Velero to use for backup and restore operations.

“CloudCasa can now manage Red Hat OpenShift APIs for Data Protection for existing Velero installations, centrally cataloging configurations and recovery points, rather than requiring migration to an alternative,” said Jeff Brent, Director of Product Management, Red Hat. “CloudCasa for Velero provides these users with both Red Hat OpenShift and non-OpenShift Kubernetes distributions with the ability to use the same tool and management platform for enhanced data protection capabilities.”

Red Hat is a contributor to Velero, sponsoring many key features and maintaining Red Hat OpenShift APIs for Data Protection alignment with the upstream Velero project. CloudCasa is one of the active contributors, alongside VMware and Red Hat, in addressing open forum questions and helping customers on-board with Velero.

“CloudCasa is unique in complementing existing and new installations of Velero and Red Hat OpenShift APIs for Data Protection across multiple clusters without needing to switch or migrate to a third-party vendor maintained version,” said Sathya Sankaran, Founder and GM of CloudCasa. “By collaborating with Red Hat, we are adding more enterprise management, monitoring and alerting capabilities to the trusted core stack of Velero and Red Hat OpenShift APIs for Data Protection.”

CloudCasa for Velero supports Red Hat OpenShift on-premises, Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS (ROSA) and Azure Red Hat OpenShift (ARO), and is available as a certified Red Hat OpenShift Operator through the Red Hat Ecosystem Catalog. CloudCasa for Velero provides enterprises and service providers with the ability to scale their business with multi-cluster management for Velero and Red Hat OpenShift APIs for Data Protection backups across all Kubernetes distributions and hybrid and public cloud environments. From a single UI console, developers and platform engineers can manage and monitor their Velero and Red Hat OpenShift APIs for Data Protection backups with policy driven templates and guided recovery.

Velero and Red Hat OpenShift APIs for Data Protection users can subscribe to the CloudCasa service and catalog their existing setup for centralized management within minutes.

About CloudCasa by Catalogic

CloudCasa by Catalogic is an award-winning Kubernetes backup-as-a-service providing innovative multi-cloud data protection, migration, and disaster recovery for Kubernetes applications and cloud data services. CloudCasa enables multi-cluster and multi-cloud application resiliency and mobility with granular or cluster-level recovery, across accounts, regions and even across clouds. CloudCasa is fully compatible and complementary to Velero, the open source Kubernetes backup tool that has been downloaded over 100 million times. Learn more at https://cloudcasa.io/

