Companies are Increasingly in Need of Employees with Legal Knowledge

Companies are Increasingly in Need of Employees with Legal KnowledgeLAKEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With policies and procedures constantly evolving in today’s fast past work environment, there is an increasing need for legal knowledge within a variety of job industries, from human resources and compliance to healthcare and law enforcement, amongst many others. The advanced knowledge and skills gained from Juris Doctor degree can be beneficial, however many people have no desire to become a practicing attorney.
This is where William Howard Taft University’s Juris Doctor Executive (JDET) track program can help. Taft’s program provides a comprehensive understanding of the legal system and the laws that govern it. It covers topics such as constitutional law, civil procedure, criminal law, contracts, dispute resolution, and more. In addition to providing a comprehensive understanding of the law, the JDET can also help develop critical thinking, problem solving, research, and communication skills.
Businesses are now recognizing the value of having employees with a legal background, as they can better identify potential risks and develop strategies to mitigate them. Having a JD Executive degree can bring a unique perspective to the table, as graduates understand the legal implications of decisions and provide creative solutions to complex legal issues. This can be especially beneficial for companies that are looking to stay ahead of the competition and remain compliant with the law. Holding a JDET can make current employees or applicants’ major assets in today’s competitive job market, giving an edge over the competition.
Taft’s JDET program is offered 100% online, without any residency requirements or specific class times. Students can earn their JD Executive in as little as three years and at only $365 per credit, making it one of the most affordable legal education programs available. Upon completion of the program, graduates will receive a prestigious degree that few people have, making them stand out amongst the masses.
The University has two learning formats to choose from and payment plans/financial aid are available (based on eligibility). The Juris Doctor Degree program is an excellent choice for those who are interested in a comprehensive legal education but do not wish to pursue a career as an attorney (note that this program will not qualify graduates for any Bar examination.) It provides students with the knowledge and skills necessary to understand the legal system and to navigate it with confidence.
Offering convenience, affordability, and experience, whatever the goal is, Taft help’s their students cross the finish line. Prospective applicants can request more information about Taft’s JD Executive Track programs by emailing Cruz@TaftU.edu or call 877-894-8238. Visit them online at www.Taft.edu.
