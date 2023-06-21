BEST Cargo Achieves 238% Growth in May

BEST Cargo also offers industry-leading value-added services including pre-shipment inspection, proof of delivery (POD), cargo insurance, oversized item and upstairs delivery services. The setting up of the cargo unit has enabled the company to handle bulky items delivery between China and Malaysia The launch of Best Cargo is based on market demand, and this has led to a new trend for cross border logistic.

BEST Cargo has achieved an incredible growth of 238% in May as compared with January, in handling the cross-border large-scale shipments.

SHAH ALAM, SELANGOR, MALAYSIA, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BEST Cargo, the newly-launched cargo business by Best Inc’s (NYSE: BEST) , has achieved an incredible growth of 238% in May as compared with January, in handling the cross-border large-scale shipments. The setting up of the cargo unit has enabled the company to handle bulky items delivery between China and Malaysia.

Cross-border logistics service opens up new consumption possibilities for the Malaysian market. The encouraging growth is evidenced by the stronger purchasing power of Chinese goods in the Southeast Asian market. In addition, China's mid-year shopping gala, known as "618", has garnered growing attention in Southeast Asian countries, boosting it as a new growth driver for global cross-border trade.

According to BEST Inc's customs declaration data, major categories of bulky products shipped from China to Malaysia include furniture, appliances, decoration materials and pet products.

“Many Malaysian distributors purchase goods through Chinese e-commerce platform, and many consumers will stock-up during promotion periods," said Jessy Sun, GM of Best Inc Malaysia and Singapore.

BEST Cargo was officially launched in Dec 2022, transports goods generally weighing 30 kg or more through its self-operated hubs and a network of over 300 service stations all over Malaysia, providing less-than-truckload (LTL) and full-truck-load (FTL) door-to-door delivery.

BEST Cargo also offers industry-leading value-added services including pre-shipment inspection, proof of delivery (POD), cargo insurance, oversized item and upstairs delivery services.

“In order to fulfill the needs of increasing demand, the company also added in 20 trucks in 1Q, specially used for cross-border bulky goods delivery,” said Jessy Sun.

Meanwhile, BEST Cargo also invite individuals who are ready to embark on a rewarding journey in the logistics industry to join as a BEST Cargo Business Partner.

Interested individual can contact +60 18-969 3118 for more details.