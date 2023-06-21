SCOUT Space Closes Oversubscribed Seed Round to Scale Operations
Funding will accelerate SCOUT’s hosted payloads product line development and production to augment missions for enhanced in-space visibility capabilities
Space transparency and awareness not only help us manage our growing space economy, but also support our national security, deter adversaries, and aid diplomacy in space.”ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SCOUT Space Inc., a space technology company dedicated to enabling a new era of space safety and transparency and leading in-space observation data provider, today announced it has completed a successful oversubscribed Seed round led by Decisive Point, with majority investment by Noblis Ventures, the corporate venture arm of Noblis, and with participation from Fusion Fund, Techstars, and VIPC.
— Eric Ingram, Co-founder and CEO of SCOUT
To date, SCOUT has raised over $5.5M in VC funding and has been generating revenue since 2022.
“It's becoming widely accepted in our industry that space transparency and awareness not only help us manage our growing space economy, but also support our national security, deter adversaries, and aid diplomacy in space,” stated Eric Ingram, Co-founder and CEO of SCOUT Space. “It's imperative at this stage that we have like-minded partners that invest in our dual-use technologies to support national security, access new markets, and open new avenues for collaborative research. We’re looking forward to a continued partnership with our returning funding partners, Techstars, Decisive Point, and VIPC, and new partners joining us in this round, Noblis and Fusion Fund, to further extend SCOUT’s defense market share and provide us the resources to serve a robust pipeline.”
The closing of this round will allow SCOUT to scale operations and hit key milestones, including SCOUT-Vision production readiness and the development of its new OWL product line to support both our commercial and government customer needs.
SCOUT’s OWL products are advanced long-range on-orbit vision systems designed for dual-use applications everywhere from LEO to Cislunar operations. It is an evolution of SCOUT’s spaceflight heritage from the SCOUT-Vision product line that integrates enhanced optical sensors and a gimbaled system to enable independent observation capabilities while onboard customer and partner spacecraft. OWL sets a new standard for what is possible for commercial Space Domain Awareness (SDA) in all orbital regimes.
SCOUT Space was founded in 2019 with the mission to enable a new era of space safety and transparency. SCOUT's in-space products and services, first launched in June 2021, allow spacecraft to see and understand things around them. The orbital distributed sensor network developed by SCOUT will significantly improve Space Domain Awareness (SDA) and ensure responsible use of the space environment. The company is a Techstars, MassChallenge, and venture-backed startup with ongoing government and commercial contracts. SCOUT holds the Established® 2021 Startup of the Year® title.
