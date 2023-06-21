Black-owned podcast app Hayti signs partnership deal with the Black Podcasters Association
Hayti, the largest Black-owned podcast app with over 2,000 podcasts from Black podcasters, announces a strategic partnership with Black Podcasters Association.DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hayti, the largest Black-owned podcast app featuring over 2,000 podcasts from Black podcasters around the world, today announces a strategic partnership with Black Podcasters Association (BPA).
BPA is the leading podcast advocacy and community to unite black podcast creatives and professionals committed to redefining the podcast landscape has chosen Hayti as its partner to develop and strengthen its podcast offerings in the U.S. With millions of podcast episodes in its portfolio, Hayti enables Black podcasters to distribute and monetize their content across all of its platforms.
Today, Hayti works with some of the nation’s leading podcasters including The Toure Show, Honey & Hustle, Chefish, and many more.
“By choosing Hayti as a partner, BPA will get access to the podcast company’s exclusive features including growth opportunities for BPA members and unique listener data and insights. We chose Hayti because they have the technology to strengthen the distribution of our podcast members and to provide a curated experience other mobile apps don’t have to highlight Black podcasters”, according to BPA founder Corey Gumbs.
Podcast listening among Black Americans is surging with the number of weekly Black listeners jumping to 26% while the general market grew slightly to 28%. 75% of Black monthly podcast listeners frequently or occasionally follow or seek out content that focuses on Black stories and perspectives on podcasts. 57% of Black monthly podcast listeners aged 18-24 say all or most of the podcasts they listen to are hosted by Black hosts; 35% of Black monthly podcast listeners age 55+ say the same according to Edison Research.
Also, brands can benefit from higher engagement and revenue because 81% of Black monthly podcast listeners would consider a brand if they heard an advertisement on a podcast with Black hosts, and 82% would purchase a brand if they heard an ad for it on a podcast with Black hosts. And 40% of Black listeners report they’re more likely to purchase a product based on an ad they heard on a podcast compared to other platforms.
“Starting today, all BPA member podcasts will be available in the Hayti app. The partnership with BPA will expand Hayti’s existing podcast database with several hundred new podcasts with the goal of increasing our total number to over 3,000 podcasts by the end of the year”, according to Hayti’s CEO Cary Wheelous.
About Black Podcasters Association
The Black Podcasters Association has created an exclusive community designed to be a resource and safe space for black podcasters to learn, talk, connect, and support each other.
About Hayti
Launched in 2021, Hayti is the largest Black-owned news and podcast app in the U.S. The platform was developed to influence and disrupt the mainstream conversation around Black culture and lifestyle, by providing news and information from solely Black content creators all in one place. Named after a historic North Carolina city that served as a hub for Black entrepreneurship, Hayti provides up-to-date news coverage, featuring content aggregated from Black content creators around the world.
