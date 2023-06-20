Nomoko Joins the Overture Maps Foundation

Nomoko will work alongside companies like Amazon Web Services, Meta, Microsoft and TomTom to help build interoperable 3D map data.

Zürich, Switzerland- Nomoko, a leading provider of real-world 3D data technology, announced today that they have joined the Overture Maps Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing open and accessible map data, as a Contributor member.

According to a Markets and Markets report, the global 3D mapping and modeling market is expected to grow to over €6.5/$7B by 2025 as numerous industries increasingly embrace the adoption of 3D visualization technology. Leveraging its real-world 3D modelling capabilities, Nomoko will collaborate alongside steering members, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Meta, Microsoft, and TomTom, to create interoperable, accessible 3D datasets.

The Overture Maps Foundation, established in December 2022, is committed to fostering both collaboration and innovation in the geospatial domain. By bringing together industry leaders, technology experts, and the broader community, the foundation spearheads the development of open-source tools and frameworks that empower individuals and organizations alike to harness the power of open map data.

“We’re excited to welcome Nomoko to our growing community of contributors and users and look forward to working with them to create new and exciting immersive 3D mapping experiences,” adds Marc Prioleau, Executive Director of the Overture Maps Foundation. “With the addition of even more high-fidelity 3D mapping data, we are one step closer to unlocking the full potential of open, immersive and interactive mapping applications.”

Nomoko’s state-of-the-art 3D data technology captures high-resolution imagery and precise data, enabling the creation of detailed digital environments optimized for online streaming and web visualization. By integrating this expertise into the Overture Maps Foundation's initiatives and community, Nomoko aims to support the development of open-source tools and datasets that will enable developers, researchers, and enthusiasts to build immersive and interactive applications that rely on accurate 3D maps.

“The Overture Maps Foundation’s mission comes at an important time for the mapping and visualization technology community,” said Nilson Kufus, CEO and co-founder of Nomoko. “Together, we will work towards building an open and accessible 3D data framework that will fuel innovation in various domains, including AR/VR, urban planning, infrastructure, robotics and more. By democratizing access to high-quality 3D map data, we can unlock new possibilities and empower developers, creators, and users worldwide.”

As a member, Nomoko will contribute its expertise, resources, and data to support the ongoing efforts of the Overture Maps Foundation. Together, they will collaborate on research and development projects, share technical insights, and promote the adoption of open standards for 3D map data.

Learn more about Nomoko at nomoko.world and Overture Maps Foundation at overturemaps.org.

About Nomoko

Nomoko is a start-up based in Zürich, Switzerland, revolutionizing real-world 3D data creation and visualization. By leveraging advanced technology and algorithms, Nomoko captures detailed data from the physical world at large scale and transforms it into accurate replicas. Their online platform enables easy access and interaction with the models, empowering industries like urban planning, infrastructure, or entertainment to collaborate better and make informed decisions. With immersive 3D experiences within reach, Nomoko is on a mission to transform the way we perceive and interact with the world.





For more information, visit nomoko.world







