TN AG Skrmetti to Co-Host Multistate Dobbs Donation Drive to Support Women and Children Nationwide

Nashville- In celebration of the one-year anniversary of the Dobbs decision, Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti is proud to partner with Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch in co-hosting a multistate donation drive to support more than 60 pregnancy centers across the U.S. from June 20th to 24th.

"Tennesseans have made clear, through their elected representatives, the desire to support mothers and children,” General Skrmetti said. “In celebration of the Dobbs decision, I’m proud to highlight the organizations in our state who go above and beyond to provide resources and care for mothers-to-be.”

How to Participate:

Click here to view the pregnancy centers’ wish lists

Purchase one or as many items as you wish through the Amazon wish list

When you checkout, be sure to select the pregnancy center’s shipping address, and the supplies will be shipped directly to the centers and used to help the women and children they support

Across the U.S., there are approximately 2,700 pregnancy centers that provide loving care and practical support to women and their children. Tennessee is home to 89 of these life-affirming pregnancy resource centers that provide care and practical support to women and babies before and after birth.

Attorney General Skrmetti is co-hosting the donation drive with Attorneys General Brenna Bird (IA), Kris Kobach (KS), Lynn Fitch (MS), Andrew Bailey (MO), Marty Jackley (SD), Sean Reyes (UT), Jason Miyares (VA), and Patrick Morrisey (WV).

