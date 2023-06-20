Election Night Results Legislation Advances

Trenton – The Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee released legislation sponsored by Senator Andrew Zwicker and Senator Shirley Turner that requires periodic reporting of results on Election Night and also ensures transparency of the democratic process.

Under the bill, county clerks in New Jersey would be required, in consultation with county boards of elections, to periodically report the unofficial tally of election results on the night of any primary and general election, every day thereafter and until the final tally thereafter.

“Transparency and integrity in the electoral process lay at the heart of a functioning and healthy democracy,” said Senator Zwicker (D-Middlesex/Mercer/Somerset/Hunterdon). “This bill helps to eliminate any confusion or question about results, and serves to counteract misinformation that may be circulating on social media or elsewhere. ”

Under current law, district boards of elections are required to post a notice every two hours on Election Day indicating the cumulative number of voters who have voted in the election by machine and provisional ballot.

The bill would further require that the district level results for the in-person early voting period, the Election Day vote, and the vote-by-mail vote be reported on the county clerk’s Internet site upon certification of the results.

“We are fortunate to live in a state that values the rights of every voter, and works to ensure that the democratic process is open and fair,” said Senator Shirley Turner (D-Mercer/Hunterdon). “This bill adds another layer of transparency to the process.”

The bill, S-3594, was released from committee by a vote of 11-0.