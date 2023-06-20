Submit Release
Suspects Sought in Armed Robbery (Gun) Offenses in the First District (Updated with Images of Suspect Vehicle)

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to the below Armed Robbery (Gun) offenses:

At approximately 6:45 p.m., on Sunday, June 18, 2023, two suspects approached the victim in the 2100 block of 2nd Street, Southwest, brandished a handgun, and took the victim’s property. The suspects were seen fleeing westbound on 2nd Street, Southwest, in a silver SUV. (CCN: 23098134)

At approximately 7:23 p.m. on Sunday, June 18, 2023, two suspects approached the victim in the 700 block of K Street, Northwest, brandished a handgun, and took the victim’s property. The suspects were seen fleeing southbound in the 800 block of 7th Street in a silver SUV. (CCN: 23098147)

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the picture below:

The suspect vehicle was last seen with Maryland temporary tag T1370157. The vehicle was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the picture below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

