GEODIS Collaborates with Yellowfin to Launch Self-Service Analytics Interactive for Visibility Customers
New analytics module provides customized dashboards and ad-hoc reporting in a familiar user experience, for greater integration of data-driven decision-making
Real-time access to data and analytics is essential to enabling timely and informed business decisions across industry verticals, especially in the 3PL sector.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GEODIS in Americas, a leading third-party logistics (3PL) company, has today announced the launch of a new supply chain analytics tool, Analytics Interactive, in collaboration with Yellowfin BI as part of the GEODIS Visibility platform.
— John Burr, General Manager, Yellowfin
In collaboration with Yellowfin, this new Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) embedded analytics tool will provide GEODIS customers in the Americas across multiple business units, including customs brokerage, e-commerce, retail, warehousing and transportation, with highly customizable dashboards and self-service reporting based on their unique business needs. This will allow for more flexible, real-time visibility into supply chain data, including how GEODIS is performing in terms of Service Level Agreements (SLA).
As an industry leader in logistics, GEODIS understands the importance of data-driven decision making. Analytics is increasingly sought after by logistics providers to better understand costs, monitor KPIs and drive productivity. GEODIS began its journey last year to bring a SaaS, multi-tenant solution within its Visibility platform to meet customers’ needs, and Yellowfin was selected based on its customizable dashboards and ad-hoc reporting.
“One of the biggest challenges that customers face in 3PL is that they don’t receive access to operating KPIs and metrics as quickly as they need it,” said Rajesh Kumar, Senior Director of IT and Product Management at GEODIS in Americas. “By collaborating with Yellowfin, we are able to solve this problem by providing greater flexibility to our customers to be able to access data in the way they want to see it, find insights and easily create custom dashboards. This new tool creates more transparency in the supply chain as customers are able to see exactly how their entire operation is performing end-to-end.”
"Real-time access to data and analytics is essential to enabling timely and informed business decisions across industry verticals, especially in the 3PL sector,” said John Burr, General Manager at Yellowfin. “We're thrilled to work with GEODIS to empower Analytics Interactive to serve customers through contextual analytics, reporting flexibility and intuitive data visualizations. Customers will benefit from Analytics Interactive by turning data-backed insights into actionable improvements to their supply chain operations."
Analytics Interactive has officially launched for GEODIS customers in the Americas and will ultimately enable users to make better, data-backed decisions to optimize their supply chain operations and get ahead of the competition.
To learn more about Yellowfin, visit www.yellowfinbi.com. To learn more about GEODIS, visit www.geodis.com.
About Yellowfin
Yellowfin is a global BI and analytics software vendor with a suite of world-class products powered by automation. Yellowfin is recognized as an innovator by the world’s leading analyst firms. More than 29,000 organizations and over 3 million end-users across 75 countries use Yellowfin every day.
About GEODIS
GEODIS is a leading global logistics provider acknowledged for its expertise across all aspects of the supply chain. As a growth partner to its clients, GEODIS specializes in five lines of business: Supply Chain Optimization, Global Freight Forwarding, Global Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express, and European Road Network. With a global network spanning nearly 170 countries and more than 49,400 employees, GEODIS is ranked no. 6 in its sector across the world. In 2022, GEODIS generated €13.7 billion in revenue. GEODIS is a company owned by SNCF group.
Regan Brown, Head of Global Marketing, Yellowfin, Inc.
Yellowfin, Inc.
regan.brown@idera.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn