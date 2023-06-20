Cultural support and unifying communities are themes for this year’s Black Maternal Mental Health Week
The Shades of Blue Project will host a week-long event, July 19-25 continuing the conversation on Black maternal mental well-being.HOUSTON, TX, USA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Severe morbidity rates for Black women continue to be disproportionately higher than other racial groups and are double the rate of White women according to a report released by the Texas Maternal Mortality and Morbidity Review and Department of State Health Services. The Shades of Blue Project will continue the conversation on Black maternal health by focusing on Black maternal mental health beginning July 19 and continuing through July 25 with events in the Houston area and nationwide.
“Mental health conditions accounted for 21% of all pregnancy-related deaths and 12% were attributed to discrimination,” said Kay Matthews, founder of the Shades of Blue Project and creator of Black Maternal Mental Health Week. “We can’t continue to have conversations around Black maternal health and not have conversations about mental health,” she continued.
Black Maternal Mental Health Week now celebrating its fifth year, was created to address the unique mental health challenges facing Black birthing individuals during the postpartum period. The weeklong event also brings laypersons and experts together to review policy and legislation that impacts this community.
The week-long event includes the organization’s one-day INSPIRE Method Training, a certified culturally sensitive training for healthcare professionals to provide better support and care to ensure positive outcomes for Black mothers and their babies.
Black Maternal Mental Health Week also includes a two-day summit featuring guest speakers Khaliah O. Guillory, CEO of The NapBar, Mohamed Kamara, CEO and founder of INOVCARES, and Monica Simpson, Executive Director of Sister Song to name a few.
The Shades of Blue Project will also host a fundraising walk, a gospel community brunch, a roundtable discussion on the state of Black maternal mental health, and a special movie night and facility tour.
For more information and online registration, go to https://bit.ly/bmmhw2023
About The Shades of Blue Project:
The Shades of Blue Project is a Houston-based nonprofit organization with a continued focus on improving the maternal mental health outcomes for black birthing individuals. The Shades of Blue Project recently opened a Maternal and Mental Health Resource Center located in North Houston. The center offers social support services, job placement skills, onsite therapy sessions, support groups, and many more dedicated services to benefit the community.
Learn more: https://www.shadesofblueproject.org/
