Navigating the Changing Laws of Surrogacy in India: Brutal 2023 Laws Forcing Singles to go Overseas to have a Child!

The New 2023 Surrogacy Law in India is a death blow to Singles or LGBTQ couples who badly want a baby using a surrogate. Their only option now is to go overseas, with the USA being the Best Option.” — Dr. Pooja Patel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The landscape of surrogacy in India, once a thriving hub for this path to parenthood, has undergone significant transformation due to consecutive new laws in 2021, 2022, and now in 2023. This release delves into these legal changes, their implications for intended parents and surrogates, and steps individuals must undertake in this new context.

Surrogacy in India: The Early 2010s

Up until the mid-2010s, India was considered the "surrogacy capital of the world". The practice was legal and unregulated, attracting many foreign intended parents. However, concerns about potential exploitation of surrogates and unethical practices prompted the government to review its stance on surrogacy.

Section 2: The Initial Changes: 2015-2020

In 2015, the Indian government issued a directive prohibiting foreign intended parents from entering surrogacy arrangements in India. This change was codified into law in 2020 with the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, which limited surrogacy services to Indian citizens and introduced regulations to protect the rights of surrogates.

Section 3: The Surrogacy (Regulation) Act 2021

In 2021, the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act was further revised. The new laws restricted surrogacy services to married Indian couples who have been legally married for at least five years, and who could provide a certificate of proven infertility. Furthermore, surrogacy was limited to a 'close relative' of the couple, adding a layer of complexity to finding a suitable surrogate.

Section 4: The Consecutive Amendments: 2022 and 2023

Amendments in 2022 and 2023 further tightened surrogacy regulations. The laws now stipulate that surrogates must be married, have at least one biological child, and be within the age group of 25 to 35 years. Commercial surrogacy was outlawed, with only altruistic surrogacy allowed, and surrogates were only permitted to carry one pregnancy in their lifetime for surrogacy purposes.

Key provisions of the 2019 bill included:

1. Surrogacy is only legal for intending couples who have been married for at least five years and are between 23-50 years old for women and 26-55 years old for men.

2. Surrogacy is only legal for intending couples who are unable to conceive a child after five years of trying or for whom pregnancy is medically unsafe or likely to result in life-threatening conditions or serious permanent injury.

3. Commercial surrogacy, where a surrogate mother is paid beyond reasonable medical expenses and insurance, is prohibited.

4. Only altruistic surrogacy, where the surrogate mother is a 'close relative' of the intending couple and receives no financial reward beyond reasonable medical expenses and insurance, is permitted.

5. The surrogate mother must be a married woman who has already given birth to a healthy child.

6. Both the intending couple and the surrogate mother need eligibility certificates from the appropriate authority. (“A Womb of One's Own: Privacy and Reproductive Rights”)

7. There will be a National Surrogacy Board at the central level and State Surrogacy Boards and appropriate authorities in the States and Union territories.

Under the new laws, surrogacy is restricted to heterosexual Indian couples who have been legally married for at least five years and have a medical certificate of proven infertility. Additionally, they should not have any surviving child, barring exceptions for mentally or physically challenged children or those with life-threatening disorders.

Brutal Law For Single People aching to have a baby.

The Modi Government does not care. The government is now in your home determining whethr you should have a child based upon their antiquated value system not your needs.

If you are single, widowed, divorced , unmarried, gay or a lesbian couple you cannot have a baby through surrogacy in India. No exceptions!!



Only Real Solution:

The new laws have made having a surrogacy in India extremely difficult, even for married couples. For singles and LGBTQ couples it is now impossible to do surrogacy in India.

As a result, many Indians are now looking at doing surrogacy overseas. The map illustrates surrogacy laws by country where you can consider doing surrogacy to have your baby. Fortunately, there are excellent options outside India.

We recommend three countries as discussed below:

1. Surrogacy in Ghana

In Ghana, the average cost of surrogacy is around $49,000, making it a more affordable option compared to the USA.

Legal Risks in Ghana: While surrogacy is practiced in Ghana, the country does not have specific laws regulating it. This legal ambiguity can potentially lead to confusion and should be considered by the intended parents.

2. Surrogacy Cost in Ukraine

Ukraine has become an attractive option for surrogacy with costs ranging between $40,000 and $60,000.

Legal Risks in Ukraine: Despite Ukraine's favorable laws regarding surrogacy, the ongoing political instability and conflict with Russia pose significant risks. It is critical to stay updated on the current situation and understand how it could potentially affect the surrogacy process.

3. Surrogacy in the USA:

In the USA, the cost of surrogacy can range from $100,000 to $150,000, or even more. This is largely because of high medical and legal expenses, as well as the surrogate's compensation.

Is India or America better for surrogacy?

Many parents of Indian origin prefer the USA despite the higher costs of $120,000 because:

 Benefit from the state-of-the-art IVF medical equipment,

 The ability to select the sex of the child -whether male or female,

 The fact that the child is born as a USA Citizen. The child gets a USA passport and can then get a long-term visa from the Indian consulate in the USA to be taken by the parents to India.

 This can also serve as a pathway to parents seeking to migrate to the USA.

  The easy availability of Indian donor eggs in the USA allowing them to use an egg donor to have a beautiful healthy baby.

 None of the surrogacy restrictions under Indian law are applicable in the USA.

