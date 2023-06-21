Leafwire Launches the Largest Retargeting Audience in the Cannabis B2B industry, Reaching 3 Million+ Connected Devices
Now advertisers can purchase ads across 10,000 + sites, like CNN, ESPN and USA Today and target only a true cannabis business audience.
We saw a gap in the marketplace and realized we needed a new way to reach the incredibly diverse cannabis industry. That led us to build the 'Leafwire B2B Cannabis Omnichannel.'”DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Traditionally, it’s been almost impossible for advertisers to reach the cannabis business community through banner ads on mainstream ad networks, utilizing programmatic advertising.
— Peter Vogel
It’s an incredibly diverse community that is very difficult to target. There is no single gender, age, geography, job type, company type or purchasing behavior that defines cannabis business professionals; cannabis professionals can be growers, budtenders, greenhouse builders, accountants, scientists, marketers, lawyers, investors and more.
Cannabis consumers and enthusiasts are easier to reach through a variety of large cannabis shopping platforms like Weedmaps, Leafly and Dutchie, but that’s not the cannabis business community. A B2B solution has been sorely missing.
"We saw a gap in the marketplace and realized we needed a new way to reach the incredibly diverse cannabis industry. That led us to build the 'Leafwire B2B Cannabis Omnichannel." said Peter Vogel, CEO of Leafwire.
In conjunction with MediaJel and one of the world’s largest ad networks with 10,000 + web sites, Leafwire has built the largest re-targeting audience in the cannabis business industry. Through partnerships with multiple cannabis news sites and some of the largest conferences in the industry, Leafwire has amassed an audience of cannabis business professionals, consisting of more than 500,000 recognizable ‘digital fingerprints’ creating the ‘Leafwire B2B Cannabis Omnichannel.’ Now advertisers can purchase ads across 10,000 + sites, like CNN, ESPN and USA Today and target only a true cannabis business audience.
"The cornerstone of effective marketing is reaching the right audience at the right time. This is where the 'Leafwire B2B Cannabis Omnichannel' shines - it allows for a targeted approach that's as precise as a well-located real estate investment. In the vast expanse of the online world, your ads can now land exactly where you want them to, reaching the cannabis business community wherever they may be." said Jake Litke, CEO of MediaJel.
Those 500,000 digital fingerprints were matched to more than 3.2 million devices (including phones, tablets and desktop computers), and the ‘Leafwire B2B Cannabis Omnichannel’ can be targeted on all of those 3.2 million devices.
The beauty of programmatic advertising is the frequency with which you can reach your targeted audience. CPMs (cost per thousand impressions) tend to be around $20, so for a $10K campaign, you are able to show 500,000 impressions (or ad units) to your targeted audience. The goal is typically to show your banners to a specific person between 20-30 times in order to drive engagement (that’s the modern equivalent of the ‘7X’ marketers used to use as a Golden Rule). Doing the math, if you have 500,000 impressions, you have a chance to show your banners/ads to 16,666 professionals - 30X each (16,666 individuals X 30 times = 500,000 impressions).
In addition, programmatic advertising is based on optimization; if a campaign starts off showing ads on 2,000 sites, the optimization engine begins to show more ads on sites producing clicks, so the campaign is continuously improving as it runs longer - like fine wine, it gets better with age.
About Leafwire
Leafwire.com was founded in 2018 to be the “LinkedIn of Cannabis.” As a B2B destination for cannabis, hemp and psychedelics companies, Leafwire has become a vibrant online community with over 50,000 members from more than 100 countries. Like LinkedIn, it’s free to join, post, comment, and connect with other members. For more information on the ‘Leafwire B2B Cannabis Omnichannel’ email sales@leafwire.com, visit us at www.leafwiremedia.com, or create your free user and company profile at www.leafwire.com.
Peter Vogel
Leafwire
+1 619-459-7254
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn