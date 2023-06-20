Reviving the Construction Industry: Konstruksi Indonesia 2023 Returns to Spark Economic Growth
Ministry of Public Works and Housing's Flagship Event Set to Propel Indonesia's Construction Sector into the Future
We're allocating 20% of the slots to international brands to join in Konstruksi Indonesia 2023 and it aims to drive knowledge transfer to local players enabling them to explore advanced technologies”JAKARTA, DKI JAKARTA, INDONESIA, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a bid to bolster Indonesia's construction sector and drive sustainable infrastructure development, the Ministry of Public Works and Housing is gearing up for Konstruksi Indonesia 2023. This highly anticipated event aims to be a collaborative platform for stakeholders, providing crucial information, innovative solutions, and business opportunities. With a primary focus on digital transformation, the event seeks to address challenges and leverage opportunities in the construction industry. Featuring a diverse range of activities, including competitions, conferences, and an awards ceremony, Konstruksi Indonesia 2023 promises to revolutionize the sector and position Indonesia as a regional leader in construction technology and sustainable infrastructure.
Konstruksi Indonesia 2023 comes with a clear mission: to accelerate digital transformation within Indonesia's construction sector. Recognizing the pivotal role of technology in sustainable infrastructure development, the event will explore innovative approaches, cutting-edge solutions, and advancements in construction technology. By fostering collaboration between the government, domestic, and international stakeholders, Konstruksi Indonesia 2023 aims to propel Indonesia's construction industry into the digital age.
International investors and industry players are increasingly drawn to the prestigious Konstruksi Indonesia event, as it offers a gateway to Indonesia's booming construction sector. With the aim of fostering collaboration and attracting investment, Director General of Construction, Rachman Arief Dienaputra, is actively inviting and embracing potential partnerships. The event serves as a platform for showcasing Indonesia's immense potential for infrastructure development, offering international players a chance to contribute to the country's growth story. With its commitment to digital transformation, sustainability, and streamlined business permits, Konstruksi Indonesia presents a unique opportunity for global stakeholders to tap into Indonesia's construction market and participate in shaping the nation's future.
"This year marks the 20th anniversary of Konstruksi Indonesia, which was first held in 2003. The Konstruksi Indonesia event has served as an information platform for stakeholders in Indonesia and has witnessed the development of infrastructure in Indonesia over the past 20 years. We are allocating 20 percent of the slots to international companies to participate in Konstruksi Indonesia 2023. This allocation aims to facilitate knowledge transfer to local entrepreneurs, enabling them to explore advanced technologies from abroad that can be adopted in our projects. However, it is important to note that our main priority remains on showcasing local products, which will comprise 80 percent of the exhibition. This approach ensures that we promote and support the growth of domestic industries while also embracing global expertise and innovation." stated Rachman Arief Dienaputra.
