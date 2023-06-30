Aboard “Bus #89”

What makes this story even more terrific is that this could happen to anyone.

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Every day presents one with choices to choose from, and the presence or absence of these choices shape one's decisions. Making a choice requires taking a chance and that is how life usually goes. However, the scheme of things can be entirely different in the face of terror. This is what happens in Douglas' Straits " Bus #89 " when its group of daily passengers are terrorized by a psychotic young man riding among them.Douglas has been writing for the most part of his life. His works range from novels to screenplays. He is the author of "Scarred," "Hannah and the Lake Beast Mystery," and "The Girl in the Cabin." Currently, he is converting a number of his screenplays into books"Bus #89" is his masterful chronicling of events when the lives of civilians and a paranoid schizophrenic man, who's close to losing his touch with reality, meets.