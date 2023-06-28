“Bus #89” by Douglas Strait Will be the Most Unforgettable Ride of Life
Douglas Strait vividly draws the line that demarcates normalcy from insanity.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Unsuspecting civilians. A blind man with his dog. A paranoid schizophrenic man who’s close to the edge of insanity. Discover how their lives get entangled with one another in Douglas Strait’s "Bus #89. "
From the brilliance that created "Scarred," "Hannah and the Lake Beast Mystery," and "The Girl in the Cabin," Douglas Strait is back with "Bus #89," brandishing his signature metier—crime, suspense, and terror.
Douglas has been writing for the most part of his life. His passion for writing roused his interest in the movie making process and screenwriting. Currently, he is converting a number of his screenplays into books using screenplay style of pacing, so as to appeal to those who like to read but don’t want to be bogged down with large novels.
One of Douglas’ many works is "Bus #89." It is a psychological thriller novel that follows the insidious descent of a paranoid schizophrenic young man into complete insanity. His life entwines with the daily passengers of Bus #89, including a blind man with his guide dog. The tide is calm and everything should be going smoothly, but it is when the scale tips over a little bit into insanity that real terror begins.
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.
Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.
