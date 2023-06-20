PRESS RELEASE | ADEQ Seeks Applicants for Appointment to the Recycling Advisory Committee to Expand Circular Economy Efforts Across Arizona

PHOENIX (June 20, 2023) — Arizona Department of Environmental Quality officials announced today that funding for ADEQ’s recycling grant program has been reinstated and they are seeking applications for appointment to serve on the Arizona Recycling Advisory Committee (ARAC) that will help distribute the funds.

“This is a great opportunity for people with expertise in recycling to help make key decisions on how to implement circular economy efforts across the state as ADEQ re-establishes support mechanisms for reducing, reusing and recycling,” said ADEQ Director Karen Peters.

Nine people will be appointed to the ARAC to assist ADEQ Director Karen Peters in administering recycling funds, awarding grant projects and promoting recycling throughout the state.

Individuals from the following areas are encouraged to apply:

Private solid waste collection businesses

Private solid waste recycling businesses

Municipalities (political subdivisions) with recycling and source reduction programs

Members of the general public who have an interest in and knowledge of recycling

Appointees to the ARAC will serve for a three-year term and meet in Phoenix or virtually as needed in order to advise on uses of the recycling fund, review and comment on proposed waste reduction plans, and participate in ADEQ’s recycling grant program. Members of the committee who must travel more than 50 miles round trip in the performance of their duties will be reimbursed for travel and lodging expenses.

All those interested in being considered for the ARAC must submit a letter of interest and resume via email | Email >

Nominations must be received by July 14, 2023.

Background

Beginning Fiscal Year 2024, ADEQ is re-establishing its annual recycling grant program, which supports work on recycling projects that reduce materials going to the landfill and encourages circular economy work to maintain materials at their highest value. State recycling grants can be used to purchase infrastructure, develop outreach and education programs and support recycling research and development.

Contact

ADEQ Public Information Officer

602-540-8072 | Email >