“Bus #89” by Douglas Strait Will Hold One's Breath In Suspense

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Douglas Strait, author of "Scarred," "Hannah and the Lake Beast Mystery," and "The Girl in the Cabin," masterfully weaves a story of how a normal day could change into a day of terror. For readers who are in search of an exhilarating novel to devour, Douglas Strait's " Bus #89 " should be the next read."Bus #89" is a psychological thriller novel that narrates the unraveling of a paranoid schizophrenic young man and how he changes the course of the lives of the daily passengers of Bus #89. When law enforcement arrests him, he disappears, and everyone thought that that was the end of the terror. However, five years later, he returns, unrecognizable to everyone, except to a dog.Douglas is a retiree with training and experience in video production. He has lived entirely in Central Ohio while working various kinds of jobs. He has traveled all over the USA and the Caribbean. Currently, he is converting a number of his screenplays into books.