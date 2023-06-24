Douglas Strait Hooks Readers in a Suspenseful Psychological Thriller “Bus #89”
The book will have one thinking about what's real and what isn’t.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A group of daily bus passengers are terrorized by a psychotic young man riding among them. The lives of Bus #89’s passengers are about to change in Douglas Strait’s classic psychological thriller fiction, "Bus #89. "
What started off as a normal day suddenly takes an ominous turn when a paranoid schizophrenic disturbs the otherwise mundane lives of Bus #89’s commuters. Although law enforcement officers were able to arrest him, he returns five years later, looking and talking differently, and the only one who recognizes him is a blind man’s pilot dog. Will history repeat itself?
Douglas Strait began writing and telling stories in elementary school, which continued into junior high as he explored writing short stories. He’s the mind behind published novels, "Scarred," "Hannah and the Lake Beast Mystery," and "The Girl in the Cabin." He is a retiree with training and experience in video production. He has lived entirely in Central Ohio while working various kinds of jobs. He has traveled all over the USA and the Caribbean.
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.
Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.
