State Department of Transportation to Host Public Information Meeting on Pavement Improvement Project in Village of Clinton, Oneida County

Meeting will be held June 21 at the Town of Kirkland Municipal Building

New York State Department of Transportation will host a public information meeting on a proposed pavement improvement project in the Village of Clinton, Oneida County, on Wednesday, June 21, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Town of Kirkland Municipal Building, 3699 State Route 12B, Clinton, NY 13323.

The proposed project will rehabilitate approximately 2.6 miles of State Route 12B and the entirety of State Route 412 in the Village of Clinton. The project is scheduled to begin in summer of 2024.

The open-house style meeting will provide information about project and allow attendees to speak with Department of Transportation representatives who will be available to receive comments and answer individual questions. No formal presentation is planned.

To submit written comments please contact Brian Hoffmann, NYSDOT Regional Design Engineer, 207 Genesee Street, Utica, NY 13501, or call (315) 793-2429. If a sign language interpreter, assisted listening system or other accommodation will be required to facilitate your participation in the meeting please contact our office. The facility is accessible.