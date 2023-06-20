Rising Crime On Jewellery Quarter Streets

Boarded up window after break in on Tenby Street North Desks left covered in glass and computers stolen from Strategy Plus

Our new office facing the street had its 8ft tall front window smashed in broad daylight, just to steal a few computers. The burglar didn't bother to cover his face and is on CCTV.” — Daniel Ricardo

BIRMINGAHM , WESTMIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jewellery Quarter, renowned for its rich heritage and vibrant business community, is facing a disturbing surge in criminal activities that are causing significant concern among local businesses. Several incidents of thefts, break-ins, and acts of vandalism have recently been reported, prompting business owners to call for urgent action to combat this growing problem.

According to Daniel Ricardo, Director at Strategy Plus, who has been based in the Jewellery Quarter for over 15 years, the area has witnessed a steady increase in criminal activities.

"There has always been the odd car window smashed, but now there are entire car parts missing," said Ricardo.

The severity of the situation was highlighted when Strategy Plus' new office had its 8ft tall front window smashed in broad daylight, resulting in the theft of desktop computers.

Ricardo lamented the absence of the Jewellery Quarter Police Station, which previously provided a sense of security for the community.

“Our new office facing the street had its 8ft tall front window smashed in broad daylight, just to steal a few computers. The burglar didn't bother to cover his face and is on CCTV.

It's a shame the Jewellery Quarter Police Station is no longer here."

The concerns expressed by Strategy Plus are echoed by Darrell Coghlan, a security company owner with over 20 years of experience in the Jewellery Quarter. Coghlan's company, 3000 Security, has noticed an alarming 40% increase in out-of-hours callouts to alarm activations over the past 18 months.

"We have seen an increase in smash & grab style break-ins, which is particularly troubling," said Coghlan. He further revealed that many jewellery makers and artisans in the area have fallen victim to theft, with criminals targeting workshops and studios to steal tools, materials, and finished pieces. In response to the escalating crime rate, local businesses have been compelled to bolster their security measures.

'As a security company providing alarm response services to businesses in the Jewellery Quarter. Over the last 18 months, we have noticed an increase in out of hours callouts to alarm activations, an increase of almost 40%. Some call outs have been attempted break-ins that we manage to thwart. However, some of been smash & grab style break-ins, it is this style of break-in that we have seen an increase in.

Having worked in the area over 20years many friends who own businesses have told me that of times where criminals have entered the workshops and studios of jewellery makers and stolen tools, materials, and finished pieces. Local businesses have to come us expressing concern about the increase in crime and have increased their security measures in the area’

The Jewellery Quarter, home to a diverse range of businesses and a hub for creative industries, has long been regarded as a symbol of Birmingham's cultural and economic heritage. However, the recent spike in criminal activities threatens to undermine the community's safety and prosperity. Business owners in the area are increasingly concerned about the potential impact of these crimes on their operations and the reputation of the Jewellery Quarter.

With these alarming developments, local businesses are calling on law enforcement authorities to take immediate action to address the rise in crime. They emphasise the need for increased police presence, enhanced surveillance measures, and proactive initiatives to deter criminals from targeting the Jewellery Quarter. Collaboration between business owners, residents, and the authorities is crucial to safeguard the area's future and preserve its status as a thriving centre of excellence.

As the Jewellery Quarter continues to grapple with these challenges, it is evident that a collective effort is required to combat the rising tide of criminal activities. Business owners remain hopeful that their concerns will be heard and that appropriate measures will be implemented to restore safety, security, and peace of mind for all residents and businesses in the area.