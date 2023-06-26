Google Analytics 4 Migration Deadline Approaching - One Week Remaining Before Universal Analytics Is Discontinued
Macclesfield-based agency, Gumpo has announced a quick and cost-effective GA4 migration service.
The comprehensive data analysis offered by GA4 unlocks new opportunities for insights. If you've not migrated yet, now is the time to do it, and our team can handle all the technical stuff for you.”MACCLESFIELD, CHESHIRE, UK, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Website owners in the UK are urged to take immediate action as the Google Analytics 4 migration deadline approaches. To continue measuring website traffic effectively, the migration to the latest version, Google Analytics 4, is mandatory. Failure to act will result in the automatic creation of a new GA4 property and the transfer of Universal Analytics configurations to the new property. It is essential for website owners to proactively initiate the migration process to ensure a seamless transition that correctly configures the data they need insight into.
— Ben Mottershead
Most professionals may already know that automatic transfers or migrations can often do more harm than good. A bigger concern when businesses rely on Google Analytics to help analyse their SEO, PPC and digital marketing strategies. Migration to Google Analytics 4 can be tricky, Gumpo have even outlined their top 10 pitfalls to avoid during the migration process, but incorrectly set up can cause untold reporting issues that will come back to bite you in the long run. Fortunately, Gumpo's experts offer a migration service for local businesses.
Google Analytics 4 represents a significant leap forward in tracking and analysing website data, enabling businesses to uncover more profound insights into user behaviour, streamline marketing efforts, and drive meaningful growth. By embracing GA4, companies can access various advanced features, including enhanced machine-learning capabilities, cross-platform tracking, and flexible data modelling.
"There has never been a more critical time for businesses to transition to Google Analytics 4," stated Ben, the owner of Macclesfield-based Digital Marketing Agency Gumpo.
Embracing the power of GA4 will help businesses position themselves at the forefront of the digital analytics revolution, helping them harness the transformative potential of data-driven insights to fuel their growth and success.
About Gumpo
Gumpo is a digital marketing agency known for delivering tailored solutions catering to each client's unique requirements. By blending creativity, innovation, and data-driven strategies, Gumpo empowers local businesses to establish a robust online presence, generate targeted traffic, and drive sustainable growth in today's competitive digital landscape.
