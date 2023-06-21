Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,477 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,144 in the last 365 days.

Kima Building Accessories Publishes Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) Across Entire Range

construction and roofing product sustainability data published by Kima Building Accessories

Kima Publishes EPDs to Demonstrate Building Product Sustainability

construction and roofing product sustainability data published by Kima Building Accessories

Kima's EPDs provide the construction industry with the reassurance of IBU's independent validation

construction and roofing product sustainability data published by Kima Building Accessories

Kima's Products are available across Europe

Kima Accessories unveils the latest stage in its ongoing commitment to provide sustainable building product solutions to construction professionals & specifiers

TISTRUP, JUTLAND, DENMARK, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Independently verified by the Institut Bauen und Umwelt (IBU), EPDs provide an independent analysis of the environmental impact of individual construction products and represent a vital communication tool that validates their performance in terms of sustainability. Kima's announcement represents a major milestone in the organisation's determination fully to support green-certified construction projects and developments.

Glenn Hansen, Kima's Head of Sales and Marketing, commented.....

"Kima has a longstanding commitment to sustainability and is delighted to publish EPDs for our entire range of roofing and building accessories. This important measure will provide all construction specifiers, and other professionals, with accurate quantitative and verified information on the environmental impact of our products, enabling them to select the most ecologically suitable solution.

"The construction sector is acutely aware of the vital need for sustainable and long-lasting product solutions that help to reduce the use of the planet's natural resources. With this investment and validation, we hope that we hope that we can play our part in raising the bar in terms of sustainability and, at the same time, providing the construction industry with the reassurance of IBU's independent validation."

Click the links below to view Kima's EPD documentation:

Plastic Products Made of Recycled PP of ABS

https://constructuk.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/Plastic-products-made-of-recycled-PP-or-ABS.pdf

Injection Moulded Polypropylene Products

https://constructuk.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/Injection-moulded-polypropylene-products.pdf

About EPDs
An EPD is a document in which the environmentally-relevant properties of a product are outlined in the form of neutral and objective data. This data covers as many impacts as possible which the product can have on its environment. In the area of construction, EPDs represent an essential basis for experts, such as architects and planners, when it comes to the comprehensive planning and evaluation of buildings.

About Kima
Kima is Denmark's leading manufacturer of roof ventilation products and building accessories, supplying merchants and distributors across Europe. Over many years, the company has been instrumental in bringing to the market innovative products, such as the KimaAir Retrofit Roofing Vent.

Contact:

Darren Jarvis
uk@kimaroof.dk

Ends

Darren Jarvis
Kima Building Accessories
+44 330 133 0019
uk@kimaroof.dk
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

KimaAir Retrofit Roofing Vent - installed from inside

You just read:

Kima Building Accessories Publishes Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) Across Entire Range

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Environment, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more