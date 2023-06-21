Kima Building Accessories Publishes Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) Across Entire Range
Kima Accessories unveils the latest stage in its ongoing commitment to provide sustainable building product solutions to construction professionals & specifiersTISTRUP, JUTLAND, DENMARK, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Independently verified by the Institut Bauen und Umwelt (IBU), EPDs provide an independent analysis of the environmental impact of individual construction products and represent a vital communication tool that validates their performance in terms of sustainability. Kima's announcement represents a major milestone in the organisation's determination fully to support green-certified construction projects and developments.
Glenn Hansen, Kima's Head of Sales and Marketing, commented.....
"Kima has a longstanding commitment to sustainability and is delighted to publish EPDs for our entire range of roofing and building accessories. This important measure will provide all construction specifiers, and other professionals, with accurate quantitative and verified information on the environmental impact of our products, enabling them to select the most ecologically suitable solution.
"The construction sector is acutely aware of the vital need for sustainable and long-lasting product solutions that help to reduce the use of the planet's natural resources. With this investment and validation, we hope that we hope that we can play our part in raising the bar in terms of sustainability and, at the same time, providing the construction industry with the reassurance of IBU's independent validation."
Click the links below to view Kima's EPD documentation:
Plastic Products Made of Recycled PP of ABS
https://constructuk.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/Plastic-products-made-of-recycled-PP-or-ABS.pdf
Injection Moulded Polypropylene Products
https://constructuk.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/Injection-moulded-polypropylene-products.pdf
About EPDs
An EPD is a document in which the environmentally-relevant properties of a product are outlined in the form of neutral and objective data. This data covers as many impacts as possible which the product can have on its environment. In the area of construction, EPDs represent an essential basis for experts, such as architects and planners, when it comes to the comprehensive planning and evaluation of buildings.
About Kima
Kima is Denmark's leading manufacturer of roof ventilation products and building accessories, supplying merchants and distributors across Europe. Over many years, the company has been instrumental in bringing to the market innovative products, such as the KimaAir Retrofit Roofing Vent.
Contact:
Darren Jarvis
uk@kimaroof.dk
Darren Jarvis
Kima Building Accessories
+44 330 133 0019
uk@kimaroof.dk
