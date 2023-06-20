Iranian Americans Strongly Condemn the Albanian Government’s Attack on Iranian Dissidents in Ashraf 3 in Albania

Iranian American Community members at Ashraf 3 meeting, 2019 OIAC members protest outside Albanian Embassy in Washington, DC, June 20, 2023

OIAC condemns the attack on Ashraf 3 in Albania on June 20, 2023. This attack by more than 1000 Albanian police is in clear violation of international law.

We urge President Biden & Secretary of State Blinken to immediately intervene & ensure protection of Ashraf residents, majority of them former political prisoners, or lost family members in Iran.” — Organization of Iranian American Communities