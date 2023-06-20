- Docket Number:
- FDA-2022-D-2275
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Oncology Center of Excellence
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
Center for Devices and Radiological Health
FDA is issuing this guidance to announce and describe FDA’s voluntary pilot program for certain Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER)-regulated oncology drug products used with certain in vitro diagnostic tests.
Submit Comments
You can submit online or written comments on any guidance at any time (see 21 CFR 10.115(g)(5))
If unable to submit comments online, please mail written comments to:
Dockets Management
Food and Drug Administration
5630 Fishers Lane, Rm 1061
Rockville, MD 20852
All written comments should be identified with this document's docket number: FDA-2022-D-2275.